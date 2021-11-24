Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

This Is Why IOB, Central Bank Of India Shares Jumped 15-20% Today

The privatisation plan was announced in the Union budget for 2021-22 as a part of the government’s broader divestment goals for FY22. It includes privatisation of several other non-financial state-owned entities.

This Is Why IOB, Central Bank Of India Shares Jumped 15-20% Today

Trending

This Is Why IOB, Central Bank Of India Shares Jumped 15-20% Today
outlookindia.com
2021-11-24T13:48:24+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 24 Nov 2021, Updated: 24 Nov 2021 1:48 pm

Shares of Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) and Central Bank of India (CBI) surged 15-20 per cent in the early trade on Wednesday amid reports that the two financial institutions might be privatised.

Several news reports have suggested that the government has proposed Banking Amendments for the Winter Session of Parliament to enable PSB privatization, according to Moneycontrol.

The privatisation plan was announced in the Union budget for 2021-22 as a part of the government’s broader divestment goals for FY22. It includes privatisation of several other non-financial state-owned entities and listing of the wholly owned Life Insurance Corporation of India.

In September, RBI had removed Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) restrictions on the bank.

With this development, IOB has jumped 20 per cent to Rs 23.80 per share, while CBI gained 15 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade today.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Indian Overseas Bank had posted a more than two-fold jump in net profit for the July-September quarter of this fiscal to Rs 376 crore compared to Rs 148 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income for the quarter ending September stood at Rs 5,376 crore as against Rs 5,431 crore a year ago, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

On the asset front, the bank witnessed a good performance with the net non-performing assets (NPA) falling to 2.77 percent of the net advances as of September 30, 2021, as against 4.30 per cent a year ago.

Meanwhile, CBI has reported an over 55 percent jump in net profit at Rs 250 crore for the quarter ended September against profit of Rs 161 crore during the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

However, the total income of the bank during July-September period of 2021-22 was down at Rs 6,503.39 crore, as against Rs 6,762.36 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Net interest income rose 5.99 percent to Rs 2,495 crore, as against Rs 2,354 crore earlier.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Indian Overseas Bank Central Bank of India Privatization of Banks Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Here Is What ICICI Banks’ Newly Launched ‘Trade Emerge’ Platform Is All About

Here Is What ICICI Banks’ Newly Launched ‘Trade Emerge’ Platform Is All About

Funding Alert: CoreStack Raises $30 Million, Park+ Bags $25 Million, And More

Private Cryptocurrencies: Why Bitcoin, Ethereum Investors Need Not Panic

This Is What You Must Know About Private Cryptocurrency Ahead Of New Crypto Bill

Sensex Rises In Opening Trade. Airtel Top Gainer, Followed By PowerGrid, NTPC

Star Health IPO To Open On Nov 30, Sets Price Band At Rs 870-900 Per Share

NCPI Bharat BillPay Onboards Tata Power For HassleFree Electricity Bill Payments

Procter & Gamble Home Products FY21 Profit Up Over 3-Folds To Rs 482.50 Crore

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

Stocks To Buy: These 10 Stocks You Must Watch Out For Profitable Gains Today

Stocks To Buy: These 10 Stocks You Must Watch Out For Profitable Gains Today

Able Jobs Founders Say Practical Skills Required For Job Are Not Taught In Colleges

Able Jobs Founders Say Practical Skills Required For Job Are Not Taught In Colleges

Coworking Aggregator Stylework Expands Its Footprints To Tier 2 And 3 Cities

Coworking Aggregator Stylework Expands Its Footprints To Tier 2 And 3 Cities

Govt To Bring Crypto Bill In Winter Parliamentary Session, Here's What It May Entail

Govt To Bring Crypto Bill In Winter Parliamentary Session, Here's What It May Entail

Read More from Outlook

Private Cryptocurrencies: Why Bitcoin, Ethereum Investors Need Not Panic

Private Cryptocurrencies: Why Bitcoin, Ethereum Investors Need Not Panic

Harsh Kumar, Pushpita Dey / According to some definitions, most of the larger cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, may not come under the ambit.

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Shailaja Menon, N. Sukumar / Adoptive parents share their experiences with adoption in India and its social, cultural and bureaucratic bottlenecks.

Men's Junior Hockey World Cup: Champions India Upbeat At Home

Men's Junior Hockey World Cup: Champions India Upbeat At Home

Koushik Paul / FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup defending champions India start vs France on November 24 at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium. Get live streaming details here.

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Advertisement