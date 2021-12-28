The Art Of Managing A Portfolio: Here Are 3 Steps That You Should Know

If you have ever had a conversation with a Portfolio Manager, you would have often heard the words “Asset Allocation” and “Volatility”. From the outset, they seem self-explanatory but what do they really mean? How do they impact your portfolio? Are these just fancy jargon or is it something that you should be paying heed to? Let’s have a closer look as we break it down for you step-by-step.

Pre-Allocation Phase

1. Identification of Investor needs, objectives, requirements, and constraints a.k.a. Investment Policy Statement (IPS)

Each portfolio caters to a set of objectives which ideally should be laid down as clearly and precisely as possible. The more clarity you have about your expectations, the better it equips the portfolio manager to achieve them.

The “IPS” does exactly that. It can be as elaborate as you would like it to be. It can be tailored to accommodate any unique constraints that you or your family may have.

You can put ANYTHING- literally anything investment related in your IPS. Your portfolio manager will help you rationalize certain mind-blocks/behavioral tendencies in what we call “Managing Behavioral Biases”

2. Aligning Risk-return expectations

Your portfolio manager will study your IPS requirements and raise any potential expectation mismatches. What this means is basically they will ensure your return expectations are commensurate with your risk appetite. For e.g., if you are a conservative investor who likes keeping money in FDs and AAA rated securities with little or no exposure to equities and expect a return of 15% annually, your risk profile is not in-line with your return expectations. At this point, you will be educated and guided by the portfolio manager as to what are the possibly reasonable return expectations in accordance with your risk profile.

3. Managing Behavioural Biases

As mere mortals, we are wired to learn from past experiences in almost all spheres of life-why should investment be any different? Plagued by past experiences, we often form biases which affect our investment decisions leading to suboptimal portfolio decisions. These are known as emotional biases. There is also another category – cognitive biases which is caused by faulty reasoning. The latter, as may seemingly obvious, can be navigated more easily via access to more information, knowledge, and advice. The former, however, poses more challenges due to the deep rootedness of the bias. Let’s have a look at some of the most common biases that investors face and how you and your portfolio/wealth manager can work to reduce these.

(a) Loss Aversion

Description: This simply means the tendency to prefer continuing with unrealized losses rather than cutting them off. It is rooted in the economic theory that an investor regrets a loss more than he feels elated when making the same amount of gain. “Losses loom larger than gains” is often used to describe this behavior.

An investor with loss-aversion would want to hold a losing investment until they get even on their capital, regardless of the prospects for the investment.

Management: You should work closely with your portfolio manager to understand why certain investments are running losses. If the losses are due to fundamental changes in the security where recovery might be difficult or even impossible, it may be best to cut these losses and move the remaining funds into securities that can result in subsequent gains.

(b) Familarity Bias



This bias is evident in our day-to-day lives- for e.g., taking the same route to reach a destination, sticking to familiar cuisines, and visiting the same grocer are all examples of familiarity bias. In investments, this culminates into staying invested in familiar asset classes and unable to venture into other securities which may provide better risk-adjusted returns.

A typical example of the bias is over-allocation to traditional instruments like fixed deposits, PPF etc. and nearly no exposure to equity markets.

The main problems of having this bias can be sub-optimal returns and inadequate portfolio diversification.

Management: Objectivity becomes key in handling this bias. Working with your portfolio manager, you should identify if your concentration in familiar assets is hampering your portfolio returns and if so how you can diversify better for the same risk-profile. Stepping out of the comfort zone can be a tedious process but can be achieved if undertaken methodically. You can start by incorporating small portions of investments in new instruments and increase the allocation gradually as your comfort level grows.

(c) Confirmation Bias



With this bias, you tend to pay more attention to information/data that confirms your beliefs and ignore information contradicting those beliefs. The focus on belief-conforming data can lead to overconfidence increasing the possibility of being blindsided by potential risks.

Management: The best way to mitigate this bias is by playing the devil’s advocate for any investment habit. It is important to continually revisit and challenge investment assumptions. A significant portion of effort must be dedicated to looking for evidence that conflicts with your views. Open conversations with your portfolio manager can help you identify if you suffer from this bias and seek pertinent information to mitigate it.

Asset Allocation

Asset Allocation is simply the diversification of your portfolio via exposure to multiple asset classes in a manner that aligns best with your risk-return expectations.

The importance of asset allocation stems from primarily 3 facts:

1. Diversification benefit

2. Eliminates the need for market-timing

3. Lower risk

4. Diversification Benefit- “Don’t put all your eggs in one Basket”

Diversification is the easiest and most successful ways of enriching one’s life- and portfolio. As one would agree, asset classes such as fixed income, equity and gold have very different risk and return characteristics. These differences combine to reduce the overall risk of a permanent loss of capital. In worst years, a diversified folio tends to mute the loss and cut down on the number of years with a loss.

Some data cuts to substantiate the above claim:

If an investor was invested 100% into Gold since FY2004, they would have seen 5 Financial Years with average negative returns of -5%. A sample portfolio with 60% allocation to Gold, 25% allocation to fixed income assets, 10% allocation to large cap equities, 3% allocation to mid-cap equities and 2% allocation to small cap equities would result in only 1 negative return of -6% in FY2012.

Table 1- Years with negative returns for each Asset Class over 18 years since FY2004

Gold (INR) Equity-Large Cap Equity-Midcap Equity-Small Cap Fixed Income Sample Portfolio Years with negative FY returns 5 4 4 6 0 1 Average negative returns -5% -15% -23% -23% NA -6%

Benchmarks: Equity Large Cap- Nifty 50 TRI, Equity Mid Cap- Nifty Midcap 100 TRI, Equity Small Cap- Nifty Small cap 100 TRI, Fixed Income- Crisil Short Term Bond Fund Index, Gold- Gold Spot rate in INR (XAU INR)

1. Eliminates the need for market-timing- “Time in the market over timing the market” (Quote by Nick Murray)

Market-cycles keep changing. To predict the winning asset class consistently is a difficult and nearly impossible task for any investor and portfolio manager. Investing in a strategy that performs smart tactical and strategic asset allocation can eliminate the risk of market-timing. Table 2 below depicts the return performance of different asset classes since FY 2004.

Table 2: Comparison of Asset Class returns over Financial Years since 2004

Abs. returns Equity-Large Cap Equity-Mid Cap Equity-Small Cap Fixed Income Gold (INR) FY2004 6% 24% 63% 3% 10% FY2005 87% 79% 99% 4% 55% FY2006 15% 2% 13% 5% -5% FY2007 26% 34% 29% 9% 27% FY2008 -33% -45% -56% 11% 26% FY2009 52% 109% 105% 5% 16% FY2010 9% 2% 1% 5% 32% FY2011 -9% -9% -9% 9% 27% FY2012 13% 5% -6% 9% -10% FY2013 13% 12% 22% 8% -1% FY2014 22% 44% 39% 10% -4% FY2015 -4% 4% -5% 9% 14% FY2016 19% 37% 43% 9% -5% FY2017 15% 12% 13% 6% 8% FY2018 9% -13% -23% 8% 2% FY2019 -16% -23% -37% 10% 42% FY2020 48% 79% 110% 8% 3% FY21TD 17% 17% 20% 2% 1%

Benchmarks: Equity Large Cap- Nifty 50 TRI, Equity Mid Cap- Nifty Midcap 100 TRI, Equity Small Cap- Nifty Small cap 100 TRI, Fixed Income- Crisil Short Term Bond Fund Index, Gold- Gold Spot rate in INR (XAU INR)

It is glaringly obvious that recent performance is not an indicator or future performance. No asset class has been a top performer throughout the 18 years of returns we see.

The below table ranks the 5 asset classes for their yearly performance (Rank 1 to 5, rank 1 conforming to best performer in the year and rank 5 conforming to the worst performer in that year).

Table 3: Ranks of different asset classes based on FY performance

Rank Equity-Large Cap Equity-Mid Cap Equity-Small Cap Fixed Income Gold (INR) FY2004 4 2 1 5 3 FY2005 2 3 1 5 4 FY2006 1 4 2 3 5 FY2007 4 1 2 5 3 FY2008 3 4 5 2 1 FY2009 3 1 2 5 4 FY2010 2 4 5 3 1 FY2011 3 4 5 2 1 FY2012 1 3 4 2 5 FY2013 2 3 1 4 5 FY2014 3 1 2 4 5 FY2015 4 3 5 2 1 FY2016 3 2 1 4 5 FY2017 1 3 2 5 4 FY2018 1 4 5 2 3 FY2019 3 4 5 2 1 FY2020 3 2 1 4 5 FY21TD 3 2 1 4 5

Table 4: Frequency of each rank of different asset classes since FY2004

Equity-Large Cap Equity-Mid Cap Equity-Small Cap Fixed Income Gold (INR) Rank 1 4 3 6 0 5 Rank 2 3 4 5 6 0 Rank 3 8 5 0 2 3 Rank 4 3 6 1 4 4 Rank 5 0 0 6 5 7

No asset class is clear and consistent winner or loser. This shows the challenge posed by timing the market consistently. The dynamics of the changing cycles are difficult to predict.

1. Lower risk- “Successful Investing is about managing risk, not avoiding it” (Quote by Benjamin Graham)

In the Finance world, standard deviation is a widely used metric to identify the risk of any underlying asset. The standard deviation of an asset’s returns indicates the volatility of the returns of that asset class. Lower return volatility directly corresponds to a lower risk.

A well-diversified portfolio reduces this risk measure of investments. Let’s see this through the sample portfolio we created earlier (with 60% allocation to Gold, 25% allocation to fixed income assets, 10% allocation to large cap equities, 3% allocation to mid-cap equities and 2% allocation to small cap equities).

The below table shows the annualized standard deviation for each FY and different asset classes v/s the sample portfolio.

Abs. returns Equity-Large Cap Equity-Mid Cap Equity-Small Cap Fixed Income Gold (INR) Sample Portfolio FY2004 25% 26% 26% 1% 13% 8% FY2005 17% 16% 18% 1% 17% 11% FY2006 28% 29% 27% 0% 22% 16% FY2007 32% 33% 32% 1% 20% 14% FY2008 43% 35% 36% 1% 33% 22% FY2009 29% 26% 26% 1% 17% 12% FY2010 18% 17% 19% 0% 15% 11% FY2011 20% 19% 20% 1% 20% 15% FY2012 13% 14% 15% 0% 16% 12% FY2013 18% 17% 19% 2% 22% 16% FY2014 14% 18% 24% 1% 15% 10% FY2015 17% 20% 24% 1% 16% 10% FY2016 12% 15% 18% 1% 13% 8% FY2017 10% 15% 19% 1% 10% 7% FY2018 12% 17% 20% 1% 10% 6% FY2019 30% 28% 29% 3% 19% 13% FY2020 20% 21% 21% 1% 17% 12% FY21TD 10% 13% 14% 1% 13% 9% 18 yr Average 21% 21% 23% 1% 17% 12%

I draw your attention to FY2008- The year of financial crisis. Equity markets see a 35%-43% standard deviation in their returns, Gold as an asset class witnessed 33% standard deviation in its returns. But on a portfolio level, the standard deviation of returns is much lower at 22%- Almost 33% lower than Gold and 37%-48% lower than that of Equities.

Monitor, Reviw and Rebalance

Once you have deployed funds as per the asset allocation defined in IPS, it is important to monitor the portfolio regularly. The asset allocations can change with changing market values of investments. You may want to set limits(in IPS) for rebalancing which would bring back the allocation to the original allocation. For eg, an investor may choose a limit of 5% at which point the rebalancing would be performed.

Regular monitoring and reviews also help you better adjust the original asset mix with changing market dynamics. It is, however, important to not make drastic changes to the portfolio too frequently. Disciplined investing always pays off in the long-term.

Over time, client objectives, ability to take risk, time horizon, liquidity requirements and other constraints may change. Regular review aids in making commensurate changes in the portfolio design. Sometimes, these changes can be drastic enough to revisit the IPS as the old IPS may not be suitable to your needs at that juncture. Hence, IPS reviews (at least annually) should also be a part of your review process.

Conclusion

To summarize, the following aspects are key to portfolio management:

1. IPS creations

2. Recognition and management of behavioral biases

3. Asset Allocation

4. Regular Monitoring, Review and Rebalancing

(The writer is the Head, Private Wealth, Edelweiss Wealth Management)