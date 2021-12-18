Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Tech Mahindra to Launch NFT Marketplace; Vodafone to Auction World's First Message

The craze for NFTs is increasing among big companies, Tech Mahindra will launch its marketplace while MG and Vodafone have already announced to auction their collectables.

Tech Mahindra to Launch NFT Marketplace; Vodafone to Auction World's First Message

Trending

Tech Mahindra to Launch NFT Marketplace; Vodafone to Auction World's First Message
outlookindia.com
2021-12-18T20:04:39+05:30
Outlook Money Team

Outlook Money Team

More stories from Outlook Money Team
View All

Published: 18 Dec 2021, Updated: 18 Dec 2021 8:04 pm

India-based multinational information technology company, Tech Mahindra Ltd will soon be launching its own non-fungible token (NFTs) marketplace in a few weeks to monetise its progress in blockchain capabilities, informistmedia.com reported. 

 

"It will be a marketplace where the creators and celebrities will be able to monetise their rare digital art and memorabilia," said Rajesh Dhuddu, vice-president and practice leader of blockchain and cybersecurity domains at the company to Informistmedia.com.

 

NFTs are a type of digital asset which use the blockchain to document the ownership of items such as images, videos and other collectables.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

 

"It is similar to how art houses display paintings and pictures physically. Also, as many of these dinners and parties have also got disrupted due to the COVID-pandemic, creators are now adopting the technology (non-fungible tokens)," Dhuddu told informistmedia.com.

 

NFTs are becoming a craze all over the world, Melania Trump, the 45th First Lady of the United States has announced on Thursday to launch a Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) platform, together with “Melania’s Vision,” a digital artwork and audio files and the first in a series of limited edition NFTs. Part of the proceeds will go towards former first lady efforts to support children in the foster care system.

 

 In this queue, the first-ever text message was sent 30 years ago, in 1992 which was received on a Vodafone network by an employee in the UK. The message wished the recipient, “Merry Christmas”, and now this message is being auctioned off as an NFT by the networking giant, according to media reports. 

 

Aguttes, France's first independent auction house, will hold the NFT auction for the world's first SMS on December 21, 2021, in Paris. However, bidders can also place their bids online, media reports added. 

 

Richard Jarvis received the world's first message which was sent by engineer Neil Papworth in Newbury. Papworth worked as a test engineer working on the Short Message Service (which the world will soon know as SMS) for Vodafone. 

 

Notably, Vodafone will be donating the proceeds from the sale to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to support forcibly displaced people.

Tags

Outlook Money Team NFT, Digital Art, Blockchain, Cryptocurrency NFTs Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

83% of Millennial Millionaires Own Cryptocurrencies Finds Survey, Bitcoin Fall Continues

83% of Millennial Millionaires Own Cryptocurrencies Finds Survey, Bitcoin Fall Continues

RBI Favours Complete Ban On Crypto; It Is A Serious Concern To RBI, Says Governor

Banking Frauds Using Communication Devices Rose By More Than 65% Post Covid

PPF, NSC, SCSS: Falling Interest Rates in 2021 Hit Senior Citizens Hard

Bitcoin Might Not Sustain Beyond February 2140, Predicts Report

A Tale Of Two Dreams

Former CEA Arvind Subramanian Says It Is Too Early To Celebrate Post-Pandemic Economic Recovery

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Doge, Shiba Inu Continue On Downward Journey

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Advertisement

More from Business

Data Protection Bill | Where India Stands On Data Protection And Why We Need It

Data Protection Bill | Where India Stands On Data Protection And Why We Need It

iPhone 13 And 13 Mini Review: Longer Battery Life And Improved Cameras Make For A Worthy Upgrade

iPhone 13 And 13 Mini Review: Longer Battery Life And Improved Cameras Make For A Worthy Upgrade

Smart Tips To Get The Best When You Renew Car Insurance

Smart Tips To Get The Best When You Renew Car Insurance

Small Crypto Tokens Rising With Missile Speed, onLEXpa Up By 60,000% in A Day

Small Crypto Tokens Rising With Missile Speed, onLEXpa Up By 60,000% in A Day

Read More from Outlook

Punjab Elections 2022: Farmer Leader Charuni Floats New Party To Contest Polls, Other Unions Stay Away

Punjab Elections 2022: Farmer Leader Charuni Floats New Party To Contest Polls, Other Unions Stay Away

Harish Manav / As farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni floats his own political party - Samyukt Sangharsh Party - he slammed political leaders and said they frame policies in 'favour of capitalists.

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Veio Pou / With people of Northeast facing inhuman atrocities as security forces get away with murder, it's time this draconian law must go.

BWF Worlds LIVE: Lakshya Sen Vs Kidambi Srikanth

BWF Worlds LIVE: Lakshya Sen Vs Kidambi Srikanth

Jayanta Oinam / Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth take on each other for a place in the men's singles final. Follow live updates.

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Manash Ghosh / HD Deve Gowda remembers AB Vajpapayee, with whom he differed on many issues, with fondness and recalls a time when he offered support to save the Gowda govt at the centre.

Advertisement