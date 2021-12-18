Tech Mahindra to Launch NFT Marketplace; Vodafone to Auction World's First Message

India-based multinational information technology company, Tech Mahindra Ltd will soon be launching its own non-fungible token (NFTs) marketplace in a few weeks to monetise its progress in blockchain capabilities, informistmedia.com reported.

"It will be a marketplace where the creators and celebrities will be able to monetise their rare digital art and memorabilia," said Rajesh Dhuddu, vice-president and practice leader of blockchain and cybersecurity domains at the company to Informistmedia.com.

NFTs are a type of digital asset which use the blockchain to document the ownership of items such as images, videos and other collectables.

"It is similar to how art houses display paintings and pictures physically. Also, as many of these dinners and parties have also got disrupted due to the COVID-pandemic, creators are now adopting the technology (non-fungible tokens)," Dhuddu told informistmedia.com.

NFTs are becoming a craze all over the world, Melania Trump, the 45th First Lady of the United States has announced on Thursday to launch a Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) platform, together with “Melania’s Vision,” a digital artwork and audio files and the first in a series of limited edition NFTs. Part of the proceeds will go towards former first lady efforts to support children in the foster care system.

In this queue, the first-ever text message was sent 30 years ago, in 1992 which was received on a Vodafone network by an employee in the UK. The message wished the recipient, “Merry Christmas”, and now this message is being auctioned off as an NFT by the networking giant, according to media reports.

Aguttes, France's first independent auction house, will hold the NFT auction for the world's first SMS on December 21, 2021, in Paris. However, bidders can also place their bids online, media reports added.

Richard Jarvis received the world's first message which was sent by engineer Neil Papworth in Newbury. Papworth worked as a test engineer working on the Short Message Service (which the world will soon know as SMS) for Vodafone.

Notably, Vodafone will be donating the proceeds from the sale to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to support forcibly displaced people.