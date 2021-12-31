Advertisement
Friday, Dec 31, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Tech Mahindra To Acquire 100% Stake In Allyis India, Green Investments

Tech Mahindra would pay total consideration of up to $125 million, including employment-related and performance-related earnouts, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Tech Mahindra To Acquire 100% Stake In Allyis India, Green Investments

Trending

Tech Mahindra To Acquire 100% Stake In Allyis India, Green Investments
outlookindia.com
2021-12-31T13:40:02+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 31 Dec 2021, Updated: 31 Dec 2021 1:40 pm

Tech Mahindra on Friday said it has approved a proposal for the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in Allyis India and Green Investments, for a total consideration of up to $125 million.

The acquisition is expected to bolster Tech Mahindra's capabilities in digital experience solutions - learning and development, marketing, instructional design; and engineering - cloud and automation, analytics, and technical support services.

Tech Mahindra would pay total consideration of up to $125 million, including employment-related and performance-related earnouts, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"...the company approved the proposal to acquire 100 per cent equity shares in Allyis India Private Limited and the company's wholly-owned subsidiary viz., Tech Mahindra (Americas) Inc. approved the proposal to acquire 100 per cent equity shares in Green Investments LLC, holding company for Allyis Group," Tech Mahindra said in a BSE filing.

The target entity is headquartered in Seattle, USA and has more than 660 employees. "For the financial year ending December 31, 2020, the target had revenue of $39.6 million," it said.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Umar Khalid’s Prison Diary: Bigotry Against Muslims Leaves Me Even Lonelier

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Outlining the details of the target, Tech Mahindra said it offers technology consulting and managed services that help organisations reduce costs and improve performance.

While Allyis India Pvt Ltd was incorporated in 2018, Green Investments LLC was incorporated in 2013. The turnover of the two entities stood at $39.6 million in the calendar year 2020.

"The CY21 (the calendar year 2021) turnover, for the first 11 months starting 1 January 2021 to 30 November 2021 is at $45.7 million," it added.

Tags

PTI Tech Mahindra Green Investments Allyis India Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

CMS Info Systems Shares List With 2% Premium. Know Analysts View Before You Buy

CMS Info Systems Shares List With 2% Premium. Know Analysts View Before You Buy

GST Council May Defer Tax Rate Hike On Textiles

Sensex Surges Over 500 Points, Nifty Near 17,400; Hindalco, Titan Top Gainers

WallMantra Raises Rs 2 Crore In Seed Funding From Fluid Ventures

Reliance Industries Buys British Battery Firm Faradion For 100 Million Pounds

CMS Info Systems Makes Tepid Market Debut, Opens At Premium Of 2%

Bitcoin Gains Marginally; Mexican Central Bank Says It May Have CBDCs Used Widely by 2024

Reliance, Private Lenders Fuel Over 400-Point Surge In Sensex, Nifty Firm Above 17,300

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Delhi Issues Yellow Alert Amid Omicron Surge

Delhi Issues Yellow Alert Amid Omicron Surge

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from Business

RBL Bank Sets Up Panel To Hunt For MD & CEO

RBL Bank Sets Up Panel To Hunt For MD & CEO

Government Approves 19th Tranche Of Electoral Bonds; Sale Opens On January 1

Government Approves 19th Tranche Of Electoral Bonds; Sale Opens On January 1

Multi-Asset Investing Is Like Building A Cricket Team

Multi-Asset Investing Is Like Building A Cricket Team

Know About 10 Crypto Coins That Gave Highest Returns In 2021

Know About 10 Crypto Coins That Gave Highest Returns In 2021

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Scare: Is WHO Ignoring Importance Of Natural Immunity To Promote Covid-19 Vaccines?

Omicron Scare: Is WHO Ignoring Importance Of Natural Immunity To Promote Covid-19 Vaccines?

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / When the WHO says that vaccine and natural antibodies provide the same level of protection, why is it recommending aggressive vaccination?

2022: A New Year Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

2022: A New Year Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

Seema Guha / The last two years have shown that the pandemic is a great leveller. It struck every country with equal ferocity. What awaits the world in 2022? Uncertainty continues to loom large,

Ganguly Vs Kohli, Sushil's Shame, Mary's First Of Fury And More

Ganguly Vs Kohli, Sushil's Shame, Mary's First Of Fury And More

Koushik Paul / Controversies are part and parcel of sports and 2021 also had its fair share. Here's a look at five unwanted controversies.

New Year's Eve | Delhi’s Covid-19 Restrictions May Be Driving Tourists To Shimla, Manali

New Year's Eve | Delhi’s Covid-19 Restrictions May Be Driving Tourists To Shimla, Manali

Ashwani Sharma / Restrictions in New Delhi and other neighbouring states have driven people to the hills to spend the New Years' weekend. Places like Shimla and Manali are experiencing heavy footfall.

Advertisement