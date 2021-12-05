Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys Add Rs 1.29 Lakh Crore In Market Valuation Last Week

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services jumped Rs 71,761.59 crore to reach Rs 13,46,325.23 crore. Infosys added Rs 18,693.62 crore taking its valuation to Rs 7,29,618.96 crore.

TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys Add Rs 1.29 Lakh Crore In Market Valuation Last Week

Trending

TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys Add Rs 1.29 Lakh Crore In Market Valuation Last Week
outlookindia.com
2021-12-05T10:17:24+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 05 Dec 2021, Updated: 05 Dec 2021 10:17 am

Seven of the top 10 valued companies together added Rs 1,29,047.61 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the biggest gainer.

During the last week, the BSE benchmark gained 589.31 points or 1.03 per cent.

While Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India were the gainers, Reliance Industries Limited, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel were the three laggards from the top-10 list.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services jumped Rs 71,761.59 crore to reach Rs 13,46,325.23 crore. Infosys added Rs 18,693.62 crore taking its valuation to Rs 7,29,618.96 crore.

The market valuation of Bajaj Finance zoomed Rs 16,082.77 crore to Rs 4,26,753.27 crore and that of HDFC Bank by Rs 12,744.21 crore to Rs 8,38,402.80 crore.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

The market capitalization (Mcap) of HDFC climbed Rs 5,393.86 crore to reach Rs 5,01,562.84 crore and that of State Bank of India by Rs 2,409.65 crore to Rs 4,22,312.62 crore.

Hindustan Unilever Limited added Rs 1,961.91 crore taking its valuation to Rs 5,50,532.73 crore.

In contrast, Bharti Airtel's valuation tumbled Rs 10,489.77 crore to Rs 3,94,519.78 crore. The valuation of ICICI Bank dipped Rs 3,686.55 crore to Rs 4,97,353.36 crore and that of Reliance Industries declined by Rs 2,537.34 crore to Rs 15,27,572.17 crore.

Reliance Industries Limited retained the coveted title of the most valued firm, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.

Meanwhile, the stellar run on Wednesday and Thursday helped the market close with a percent gain amid volatility in the week ended December 3, as investors and traders kept a close watch on the new Covid variant Omicron that created a lot of uncertainty globally.

The fall in oil prices, good GDP growth in Q2FY22, and the further uptrend in Manufacturing PMI also supported the equity, though rising expectations for faster Fed tapering limited upside.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Business Team market valuation Infosys TCS HDFC Bank Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Mukesh Ambani Backs Bills On Data Privacy, Cryptocurrency

Mukesh Ambani Backs Bills On Data Privacy, Cryptocurrency

SEBI To Stipulate Disclosures For Mutual Fund Schemes With ESG Theme: Ajay Tyagi

Bitcoin, Ethereum Plunge Up To 16%, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Follow Suit

IGL Increases Price Of CNG In Delhi, Haryana And Rajasthan

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Says Importance Given To Infra-Spending Would Continue In Next Budget

Sensex May Touch 100,000 Mark In Five Years, says Ashutosh Bishnoi

Government Considering Widening Taxation Laws To Include Crypto Gains: Report

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Undertakes Restructuring Of Senior Leadership

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel's Ten-wicket Haul Highlight Of Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel's Ten-wicket Haul Highlight Of Day 2

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

Indian bankers Have Been Short-Sighted On Payments Business: Uday Kotak

Indian bankers Have Been Short-Sighted On Payments Business: Uday Kotak

Ten Major Sustainability Trends To Watch Out For In 2022

Ten Major Sustainability Trends To Watch Out For In 2022

Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall Over 5%, Meme Coins Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Also In The Red

Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall Over 5%, Meme Coins Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Also In The Red

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Review: This 2-in-1 Laptop Comes At A Hefty Cost

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Review: This 2-in-1 Laptop Comes At A Hefty Cost

Read More from Outlook

Omicron In India: Planning To Travel? Five Things You Must Do

Omicron In India: Planning To Travel? Five Things You Must Do

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / As the threat due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus rises in India, public health experts advise travellers to follow five steps to avoid contracting Covid-19.

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Naseer A Ganai / Alleging abuse of anti-terror laws, the United Nations and international human rights bodies seek release of rights activist Khurram Parvez and inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter.

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 3, Live: India In Driver's Seat

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 3, Live: India In Driver's Seat

Koushik Paul / New Zealand's Ajaz Patel took all 10 wickets of the Indian first innings but the Kiwis are in big trouble in the Mumbai Test. Follow here Day 3 live cricket scores of IND vs NZ.

AR Rahman's All-Woman Show And 'Miracle In Matunga Street’

AR Rahman's All-Woman Show And 'Miracle In Matunga Street’

Sathya Saran / To breathe real stage dust was a pleasant feeling, after a year and more of watching stuff on the small screen or phone.

Advertisement