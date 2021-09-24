Tata Motors said on Friday that it has sold 10,000 elective vehicles till date. It had entered the electric vehicle market with Tigor EV in 2019 as a fleet expansion and presented the Nexon EV in January 2020.

The Indian automaker said with over 70% market share year to date, it has crossed 1000 unit volume in August itself and continues to hold a strong order book. The automaker said the first 10,000 EVs have been led by early adopters of environment-conscious technology and has a viable roadmap for the future.

President of the Passenger Vehicle Business Unit Shailesh Chandra said, "The achievement of 10,000 EVs on road is a strong testament to how our innovative electric vehicles are resonating well with customers".

Tata Motors is working with other companies of the same family such as Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Autocomp, Tata Motors Finance, and Croma through an expansive e-mobility ecosystem – The Tata UniEVerse. "Tata Power’s ramp up of the charging infrastructure with 700 plus installations in 120 cities across India furthers the commitment of sustainability and modernization," Tata Motors stated.