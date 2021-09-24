Advertisement
Friday, Sep 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Tata Records 10,000 EV Vehicle Sales

The Indian automaker said with over 70% market share year to date, it has crossed 1000 unit volume in August itself and continues to hold a strong order book

Tata Records 10,000 EV Vehicle Sales

Trending

Tata Records 10,000 EV Vehicle Sales
outlookindia.com
2021-09-24T15:22:36+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 24 Sep 2021, Updated: 24 Sep 2021 3:22 pm

Tata Motors said on Friday that it has sold 10,000 elective vehicles till date. It had entered the electric vehicle market with Tigor EV in 2019 as a fleet expansion and presented the Nexon EV in January 2020. 

The Indian automaker said with over 70% market share year to date, it has crossed 1000 unit volume in August itself and continues to hold a strong order book. The automaker said the first 10,000 EVs have been led by early adopters of environment-conscious technology and has a viable roadmap for the future. 

President of the Passenger Vehicle Business Unit Shailesh Chandra said, "The achievement of 10,000 EVs on road is a strong testament to how our innovative electric vehicles are resonating well with customers". 

Tata Motors is working with other companies of the same family such as Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Autocomp, Tata Motors Finance, and Croma through an expansive e-mobility ecosystem – The Tata UniEVerse. "Tata Power’s ramp up of the charging infrastructure with 700 plus installations in 120 cities across India furthers the commitment of sustainability and modernization," Tata Motors stated. 

Tags

Outlook Business Team Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

Five Firms In Race To Be Transaction Advisors In Vizag Steel Disinvestment

Five Firms In Race To Be Transaction Advisors In Vizag Steel Disinvestment

Rupee Falls 4 Paise To Close At 73.68 Against The US Dollar

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO Set To Open On Sep 29: Check Price Band

Ratan Tata Says Clearing Airbus Military Aircraft Deal A ‘Bold Step’

Premier Energies Mops Up Rs 200 Crore in Funding From GEF Capital Partners

Asian Shares Mixed On China Developer, Virus Concerns

Sensex Hits 60K For The First Time

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Script Big KKR Win Vs MI In IPL 2021

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Script Big KKR Win Vs MI In IPL 2021

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

More from Business

Government Notifies PLI Scheme For Automobile Industry

Government Notifies PLI Scheme For Automobile Industry

Paytm's Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma Gets New Stock Option For First Time Ahead of IPO

Paytm's Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma Gets New Stock Option For First Time Ahead of IPO

PM Modi Meets Leading American Biz Leaders, Encourages Them To Invest In India

PM Modi Meets Leading American Biz Leaders, Encourages Them To Invest In India

Yes Bank Asks Dish TV To Hold EGM For Reconstituting The Management Board

Yes Bank Asks Dish TV To Hold EGM For Reconstituting The Management Board

Read More from Outlook

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-Savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-Savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

S.K. Singh / Prestigious tests like JEE and NEET have been breached. A few lakh of rupees can get you an engineering or a medical seat.

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Neeraj Thakur / While cutting India’s rating, Moody’s had cited policy challenges in addressing a prolonged economic slowdown and its deteriorating fiscal position.

Broken Foot: An Artist's Comment On India's Caste System

Broken Foot: An Artist's Comment On India's Caste System

Sharmila Bhowmick / Mumbai-based artist, Prabhakar Kamble spoke to Outlook about his work – Broken Foot which appears on the cover of our latest edition. On the stands today.

Hathras: A Poet's Note On A Post-Truth World

Hathras: A Poet's Note On A Post-Truth World

Chinki Sinha / It disturbing but it is important to remember that violence repeats itself in the same ways. Meena Kandasamy's poem is a poem that is invested in the social.

Advertisement