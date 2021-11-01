Tata Motors' Sales Up 30% YoY In October To 67,829

Tata Motors informed that it recorded an approx 30.1 per cent increase year-over-year increase in vehicles sales in October at 67,829. The number is inclusive of its international and domestic combined.

It had sold a total of 52,132 vehicles in the comparable period last year. The company's total sales had risen 26 per cent to 55,988 units in September on a year-over-year basis. Domestic sales rose for commercial vehicles rose 30 per cent to reach 30,258 units last month compared to the year-ago period. It had pointed out the semiconductor shortage had a continuing impact on its production.

The company informed that its passenger vehicles sales in the domestic market in October increased 44 per cent to 33,925 units. It had sold a total of 23,617 in the segment in October 2020.

Commercial vehicle sales stood at 33,674 units in October which is an 18 per cent increase from the comparable period, last year. It had sold a total of 28,472 vehicles in the segment in October 2020.

Rivals Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra recorded 24.2 per cent and 6 per cent decline in sales respectively in October this year. This came primarily as semiconductor shortages impacted the production of automobiles.