Advertisement
Monday, Nov 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Tata Motors' Sales Up 30% YoY In October To 67,829

The company informed that its passenger vehicles sales in the domestic market in October increased 44 per cent to 33,925 units. It had sold a total of 23,617 in the segment in October 2020.

Tata Motors' Sales Up 30% YoY In October To 67,829

Trending

Tata Motors' Sales Up 30% YoY In October To 67,829
outlookindia.com
2021-11-01T15:53:14+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 01 Nov 2021, Updated: 01 Nov 2021 3:53 pm

Tata Motors informed that it recorded an approx 30.1 per cent increase year-over-year increase in vehicles sales in October at 67,829. The number is inclusive of its international and domestic combined.

It had sold a total of 52,132 vehicles in the comparable period last year. The company's total sales had risen 26 per cent to 55,988 units in September on a year-over-year basis. Domestic sales rose for commercial vehicles rose 30 per cent to reach 30,258 units last month compared to the year-ago period. It had pointed out the semiconductor shortage had a continuing impact on its production.

The company informed that its passenger vehicles sales in the domestic market in October increased 44 per cent to 33,925 units. It had sold a total of 23,617 in the segment in October 2020. 

Commercial vehicle sales stood at 33,674 units in October which is an 18 per cent increase from the comparable period, last year. It had sold a total of 28,472 vehicles in the segment in October 2020. 

Rivals Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra recorded 24.2 per cent and 6 per cent decline in sales respectively in October this year. This came primarily as semiconductor shortages impacted the production of automobiles. 

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Tags

Outlook Business Team Tata Motors Semiconductor Shortage Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Coal India Production Increases 6.4% Y-o-Y To 49.8 MT In October

Coal India Production Increases 6.4% Y-o-Y To 49.8 MT In October

Oberoi Realty Sells Flats Worth Rs 787 Crore In New Mumbai Tower

Mahindra & Mahindra's Total Sales In October Falls Nearly 6% To 41,908

Maruti Suzuki's Total Sales In October Fall About 24.2% YoY As Semiconductor Shortage Hits Production

GST Collection In October Totals Rs 1.30 Lakh Crore, Second-Highest Since Implementation

Downward Manipulation In Rates Fuels Bubbles In Asset Markets, Says Thorsten Polleit

80% Indians Say Covid-19 A Wakeup Call To Fix Their Financial Health: Survey

After Posting Profit In Q2, SAIL Shares Jump Over 13%. Should You Invest? Check What Brokerage Houses Say

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Advertisement

More from Business

LPG Price Hiked Ahead Of Diwali. Check What It Costs In Your City

LPG Price Hiked Ahead Of Diwali. Check What It Costs In Your City

Sensex Surges Over 500 Points. Bharti Airtel Top Gainer, Followed By HCL Tech, Tata Steel, More

Sensex Surges Over 500 Points. Bharti Airtel Top Gainer, Followed By HCL Tech, Tata Steel, More

Policybazaar Parent PB Fintech IPO To Open Today. Here Are Details Before You Subscribe

Policybazaar Parent PB Fintech IPO To Open Today. Here Are Details Before You Subscribe

Stocks To Buy: Bicon, Sun Pharma, GMR Infra, And More Got Thumbs Up. Check Details

Stocks To Buy: Bicon, Sun Pharma, GMR Infra, And More Got Thumbs Up. Check Details

Read More from Outlook

Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh A Blow To PM Sheikh Hasina’s Secular Credentials

Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh A Blow To PM Sheikh Hasina’s Secular Credentials

Seema Guha / The recent attacks on the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh expose the fault lines in India's neighbouring country.

Australia Recognises Covaxin: All Countries That Have Approved Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 Vaccine

Australia Recognises Covaxin: All Countries That Have Approved Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 Vaccine

Outlook Web Desk / Australia has become latest in the list of countries that are allowing Indians vaccinated with Covaxin entry inside their territories.

Why India Must Play More Bilateral Cricket Against Pakistan

Why India Must Play More Bilateral Cricket Against Pakistan

Priya Nagi / Pakistan's quality of cricket at the T20 World Cup has been impressive. Until they beat them regularly in all formats, India's status in world cricket will always be questioned.

UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav Says Won't Be Contesting Elections, Confirms SP-RLD Alliance

UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav Says Won't Be Contesting Elections, Confirms SP-RLD Alliance

Outlook Web Desk / Former Chief Minister Yadav, who is a Samajwadi Party MP from Azamgarh and regarded as the CM face of his party, said that he will not be contesting the assembly election due next year himself.

Advertisement