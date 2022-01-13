Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Tata Motors Global Wholesales Surge 2% To 2,85,445 Units In Q3 In FY22

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q3 FY22 were at 1,02,772 units, higher by 14 per cent over Q3 FY21.

2022-01-13T17:53:06+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Published: 13 Jan 2022, Updated: 13 Jan 2022 5:53 pm

Tata Motors on Thursday reported a 2 per cent year-on-year increase at 2,85,445 units in group global wholesales, Jaguar Land Rover, for the third quarter of FY22.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q3 FY22 were at 1,02,772 units, higher by 14 per cent over Q3 FY21, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

For all passenger vehicles, the global wholesales in Q3 FY22 stood at 1,82,673 units, down three per cent as compared to the same period a year ago, it added.

Global wholesales for JLR stood at 83,110 vehicles, including 13,928 units of CJLR -- a joint venture between JLR and Chery Automobiles, which is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR, the company said.

Jaguar wholesales in the third quarter stood at 13,518 units, while that of Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 69,592 units, it added.

