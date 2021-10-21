Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Tata Group Companies: S&P Global Ratings Upgrades Ratings Of Its 5 Firms

The upgrades reflect rating agency's view that the credit profiles of the various Tata Group entities are strengthened by their importance to Tata Sons.

Tata Group Companies: S&P Global Ratings Upgrades Ratings Of Its 5 Firms

Trending

Tata Group Companies: S&P Global Ratings Upgrades Ratings Of Its 5 Firms
outlookindia.com
2021-10-21T18:00:38+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 6:00 pm

S&P Global Ratings on Thursday upgraded ratings of five companies of the Tata group including Tata Steel, Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reflecting its reassessment of the ongoing influence and the potential for 'extraordinary financial support from the parent, Tata Sons.

Here are the details:

Tata Steel Ltd: Ratings on Tata Steel and it's 100 percent-owned financing subsidiary ABJA Investment Co Pte Ltd has been upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB' with a stable outlook.

Related Stories

Gaming To Explode, In a Good Way

Tata Motors Ltd: Tata Motors Ltd and its wholly-owned arm TML Holdings Pte Ltd have been upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B' ratings with stable outlook.

Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC (JLR): The ratings of the group's British luxury vehicles maker Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC (JLR) has been revised upwards to 'B+' from 'B'. The outlook is stable.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

Accoridng to the report, the upgrades reflect rating agency's view that the credit profiles of the various Tata Group entities are strengthened by their importance to Tata Sons, with potential for financial support, if required.

“We also expect Tata Sons to have a positive influence on the long-term strategy, financial policies and funding access of its group entities. We regard the credit quality of Tata Sons to be strongly investment grade,” it said.

“We have observed that Tata Sons and its subsidiaries and associates have become a more cohesive group in recent years," the report added.

Citing factors such as Tata Sons' increased ownership in group entities over the last few years and its greater influence on the strategy and financial policies of the group companies, although the Tata Group entities operate independently with professional directors and management, the rating agency said, "We believe the various Tata Group entities will benefit from extraordinary support, if needed, with their importance to Tata Sons."

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Tata Steel Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) S&P S&P Global Ratings Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

How Coal Shortage In India Threatens To Blackout The Lives Of India’s Poorest

How Coal Shortage In India Threatens To Blackout The Lives Of India’s Poorest

Dearness Allowance For Central Govt Employees Hiked By 3 Per Cent

IIFL Securities' Board Approves Formation Of Dedicated Subsidiary For Healthcare, Insurance

Colliers Sees Office Leasing Revival In Sight With 34 Per Cent Growth Recorded In September-End Quarter

Bank Of Baroda, SBI To Auction Properties In October. Should You Bid?

Asian Paints' Profit Falls 28.2 Per Cent In Q2 As Inflation Headwinds Spike Raw Material Prices

Asian Shares Mixed After Evergrande Sale Deal Called Off

Funding Alerts: IDfy Bags Rs 86 Crore From TransUnion, Blume Ventures; Questt Raises $6.75 Million From Celesta Capital, Premji Invest

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Advertisement

More from Business

PNB Housing Finance Says SC Dismisses Sebi's Appeal Against SAT Order

PNB Housing Finance Says SC Dismisses Sebi's Appeal Against SAT Order

Skyber Raises Rs 40 Lakhs Through Encubay Angel Network

Skyber Raises Rs 40 Lakhs Through Encubay Angel Network

Buzzing Stocks: Shoppers Stop Shares Zoom 20 Per Cent, Havells India Shares Tumble 14 Per Cent

Buzzing Stocks: Shoppers Stop Shares Zoom 20 Per Cent, Havells India Shares Tumble 14 Per Cent

Petrol, Diesel Price Hiked Again. Check Out What Fuel Will Cost In Delhi, Mumbai, Others

Petrol, Diesel Price Hiked Again. Check Out What Fuel Will Cost In Delhi, Mumbai, Others

Read More from Outlook

From The Editor's Desk | Shah Rukh Khan: Look At Him Looking At You

From The Editor's Desk | Shah Rukh Khan: Look At Him Looking At You

Outlook Web Desk / Shah Rukh Khan's portrait from the Ommatidia series by Pakistani artist Rashid Rana.

J&K Police Seize All Two-Wheelers On Kashmir Roads In Sudden Move

J&K Police Seize All Two-Wheelers On Kashmir Roads In Sudden Move

Naseer Ganai / Bikers were spotted waiting outside police stations till late evening in Jammu and Kashmir with cops offering no explanation.

Ex-Captain Exposes PCB's 'Scapegoat' Politics Before IND-PAK Tie

Ex-Captain Exposes PCB's 'Scapegoat' Politics Before IND-PAK Tie

Koushik Paul / Misbah-ul-Haq has captained and coached the Pakistan national cricket team. He has himself been a 'victim' of politics in the Pakistan Cricket Board.

WHO, World Leaders Laud India's 100 Crore Covid Vaccination Landmark

WHO, World Leaders Laud India's 100 Crore Covid Vaccination Landmark

Outlook Web Desk / India’s historic 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination landmark is being lauded globally, with WHO appreciating the country’s efforts in combating the pandemic.

Advertisement