Supertech Owners In London? Indian Govt Readying For Another Extradition Battle

Even as the prolonged process to get defaulters Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi back from UK is still on, India is likely to make another big-ticket extradition request to London soon – that of Supertech owners RK Arora, Sangita Arora and Mohit Arora.



Real estate major Supertech Ltd received a major setback on August 31 as the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of two 40-storey towers built by them in Noida. The two-member bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah slammed the illegal construction of the two buildings and the “unholy nexus” between the builders and the Noida authorities, and directed that they be prosecuted. The cost of the entire demolition exercise has to be borne by Supertech Ltd, the court ordered, adding that the firm also refund the buyers’ money with 12 per cent interest.



The Arora family is believed to be in London and were sighted there just days before the Supreme Court order, according to highly placed sources in the government. The family reportedly started shifting their assets to the UK after the Allahabad High Court, in April 2014, ordered demolition of the two towers, finding the construction illegal and against the regulations. The real estate company had approached the Supreme Court, which had then stayed the High Court order. There were several other complaints against the developers by different flat buyers in different parts of the country.



According to documents available with Outlook, the Aroras set up two companies in London -- MO LONDON DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED (11070040) and SUPERTECH LONDON DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED (11070335) – both registered on 17 November 2017. While MO London has all three listed as directors, Supertech London only has R.K. Arora and Mohit Arora. They have given their service address as C-1/10, Sector 36, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India, 201307.



Sources say that these are the companies of which they have a record but they suspect the Aroras have bought many properties through shell companies in the British Virgin Islands. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been sounded out to “get ready” for the extradition process of the Supertech owners, sources add.



When Outlook contacted the Supertech lawyer Vikas Singh about the whereabouts of the owners, he said, “I have no idea where they are. I am their counsel, not their travel agent.”



The Yogi Adityanath government, acting immediately after the Supreme Court order, set up a four-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the irregularities and collusion between the Noida authority and the real estate company. Given a week to complete the investigations, “instructions were given to fix the accountability of officers of the authority who were associated with this case from 2004 to 2017,” a statement released by his office stated.

