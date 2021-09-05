Sunny Leone Launches Her Own NFT Collection

Also read What Is NFT? All You Need To Know About The New Tech Trend

Sunny Leone is all set to become the first Bollywood actress to roll out her own NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

She will no join the ranks of International celebrities like Ellen Degeneres, Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, who have previously ventured into NFT, and take the lead amongst Indian actors to gravitate towards digital assets.

Now, what is NFT? NFTs are unique digital-native tokens, which are used to represent ownership of digital goods like images, videos, texts or songs. The ownership and trading of these digital goods can be tracked on public blockchains, which in turn brings in the necessary authenticity.

Amitabh Bachchan’s NFT auction is going to take place in the first week of November. Leone has a first-mover advantage in the industry to see the sheer potential of it. She says, “Crypto’s and NFT’s are the future and I feel proud to be able to bring the future to India and the rest of the world and make history and deliver an NFT that my fans can own and even resell. What I care about most is that we are making the first NFT collection from a Bollywood star and that is exactly why we are going so far to make every piece of art completely original and unique for each person who buys an NFT.”

According to a statement released, Sunny will roll out her NFTs - a collection of personally curated artworks that will be available on her website - sunnyleonenft.com.

“I really believe crypto is the future of the world and NFTs give me an opportunity to express myself with art and be able to essentially make each NFT its own unique token which is really exciting. Each one of my NFTs will be 100 percent unique from one another and will have different levels of rarity. We’ll have rare NFT’s, super rare NFTs, and even Ultra rare NFTs. Each NFT will be able to be used later in the future to unlock content and maybe even experiences with me,” the actress says.

“I wanted to deliver an experience where I can express myself with art and also be able to give my fans ownership in this new crypto space that is really changing how I can engage with my fans,” Leone adds. It must be noted that Leone is amongst the handful of Bollywood actors who have copyrighted herself as well.

Sunny was unwilling to divulge on collaborators or the number of art pieces readying to be auctioned. However, the actress said, “We will announce closer to our release and we will announce it on our discord channel. Right now, we are focused on working with amazing artists from around the globe to put together a collection that will blow you away with its nuance and detail. Each NFT is animated by hand, from the costumes to the backgrounds. You will be able to buy our NFT directly from SunnyLeoneneft.com and all you need is some Ethereum and a metamask wallet. Have your crypto ready, they won’t be available for long!”

