Advertisement
Friday, Dec 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Stocks You Must Buy Today: Go Fashion, IIFL Finance, HFCL, Raymond, More

NSE Nifty 50 gained 47 points and closed at 17,516 levels on Thursday whereas BSE Sensex went up 157 points and closed at 58,807 levels. According to experts, these patterns indicate chances of minor downward correction.

Stocks You Must Buy Today: Go Fashion, IIFL Finance, HFCL, Raymond, More

Trending

Stocks You Must Buy Today: Go Fashion, IIFL Finance, HFCL, Raymond, More
outlookindia.com
2021-12-10T08:52:10+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 10 Dec 2021, Updated: 10 Dec 2021 8:52 am

The Indian stock market shifted into a consolidation on Thursday's session after showing a sharp upside move in the last couple of sessions.

NSE Nifty 50 gained 47 points and closed at 17,516 levels whereas BSE Sensex went up 157 points and closed at 58,807 levels. According to market experts, these patterns indicate chances of minor downward correction or consolidation is likely in the coming session.

Here are stocks that investors should watch out for today, as per Moenycontrol and The Economic Times.

Star Health and Allied Insurance: The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala backed insurance company will be listed on the bourses on Friday. The IPO of the company was open for subscription between November 30 - December 2 in the fixed price range of Rs 870-900 apiece to raise Rs 6,400 crore.

Go Fashion India: SBI Mutual Fund acquired 15 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 1,172 per share, however, India Advantage Fund S4 I sold 15 lakh shares at the same price on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

IIFL Finance: An affiliate of Fairfax Financial Holdings offloaded shares worth nearly Rs 313 crore in IIFL Finance through an open market transaction.

Kalpataru Power Transmission: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 44.5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 378 per share, however, Kalpataru Properties sold 44.5 lakh shares in the company at Rs 378 per share on the BSE.

Raymond: JK Files & Engineering has filed a DRHP with SEBI for IPO with OFS for Rs 800 crore.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The private lender said it has raised interest rates on deposits across various tenures. For the general citizen up to 60 years, the bank will now offer an interest rate of 6.6 per cent for deposits for tenures of 19 months, one day to 24 months. For 12 months tenure, the interest rate has been increased to 6.5 per cent.

Adani Total Gas: Olivier Sabriã has been appointed Additional Director (Non-Executive, Non-Independent).

Sequent Scientific: Infinity Holdings sold 1,46,85,986 equity shares in the company at Rs 157.02 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Karur Vysya Bank: The private sector lender informed the stock exchanges on the appointment of Ramshankar R as its next Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The appointment will come into effect from February 10, 2022,

HFCL: The company closed the qualified institutional placement issue and raised Rs 600 crore by allocating 8,72,72,727 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 68.75 per equity share.

JMC Projects (India): The company has approved the issuance of unsecured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures of Rs 99 crore on a private placement basis.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Stocks To Buy Today Sensex NSE BSE Nifty Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Ahead Of IPO Today, Metro Brands Raises Rs 410 Crore Funding. Should You Buy?

Ahead Of IPO Today, Metro Brands Raises Rs 410 Crore Funding. Should You Buy?

Reliance Commercial Finance's Resolution Plan Approved By Debenture Holders: Sources

Have You Imagined A Future On Mars With A Tesla Phone?

Regulation Should Be Made To Monitor Crypto Rather Than Banning It, Says CII

Bajaj Electricals Planning To Rearrange Power Transmission, Power Distribution Businesses Into Standalone Entities

ITC, L&T, Asian Paints Share Among Top Gainers As Sensex Closes 157 Points Higher

ITC Stocks Rise Over News Of Company Hosting 'Analysts Day' Next Week

Karur Vysya Bank Shares Rose 4% Over Cut In Lending Rate. Should You Buy?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Through My Lens: Photos Of Pain And Anguish In Mon, Nagaland

Through My Lens: Photos Of Pain And Anguish In Mon, Nagaland

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Travis Head Hits Ton As Australia Dominate England On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Travis Head Hits Ton As Australia Dominate England On Day 2

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

Decline In Returns From Debt Funds; What Should An Existing Investor Do?

Decline In Returns From Debt Funds; What Should An Existing Investor Do?

Shriram Properties IPO Subscribed 89% on On Day 1: Should You Invest?

Shriram Properties IPO Subscribed 89% on On Day 1: Should You Invest?

All You Need To Know Regarding Financial Independence For Homemakers, Children

All You Need To Know Regarding Financial Independence For Homemakers, Children

RateGain Travel IPO Subscribed 94% So Far On Day 3. Know Brokerage Houses View

RateGain Travel IPO Subscribed 94% So Far On Day 3. Know Brokerage Houses View

Read More from Outlook

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Anand Kochukudy / What has led to this change of heart over the past few years for the Church, long seen to be anathemic to the Sangh Parivar?

Farmers’ Agitation: 'Charddi Kla’ And Stoicism That Defined ‘Anndata’s’ Success

Farmers’ Agitation: 'Charddi Kla’ And Stoicism That Defined ‘Anndata’s’ Success

Ashutosh Sharma / Farmers’ agitation suspended: The modified tractors fitted with music systems started snarling through the protest camping site at Singhu, while the farmers chanted slogans.

Gabba Test, Day 3 LIVE: After Head Onslaught, ENG Face Litmus Test

Gabba Test, Day 3 LIVE: After Head Onslaught, ENG Face Litmus Test

Jayanta Oinam / Get here live updates and cricket scores of Day 3 of the first Ashes Test between Australia vs England in Brisbane.

Farmers' Agitation Suspended; Samyukta Kisan Morcha To Hold Meeting On Jan 15

Farmers' Agitation Suspended; Samyukta Kisan Morcha To Hold Meeting On Jan 15

Outlook Web Desk / Farmers will start vacating Delhi border points from Dec 11, this may take some time, says farmer leader Rakesh Tikait.

Advertisement