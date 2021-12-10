Stocks You Must Buy Today: Go Fashion, IIFL Finance, HFCL, Raymond, More

The Indian stock market shifted into a consolidation on Thursday's session after showing a sharp upside move in the last couple of sessions.

NSE Nifty 50 gained 47 points and closed at 17,516 levels whereas BSE Sensex went up 157 points and closed at 58,807 levels. According to market experts, these patterns indicate chances of minor downward correction or consolidation is likely in the coming session.

Here are stocks that investors should watch out for today, as per Moenycontrol and The Economic Times.

Star Health and Allied Insurance: The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala backed insurance company will be listed on the bourses on Friday. The IPO of the company was open for subscription between November 30 - December 2 in the fixed price range of Rs 870-900 apiece to raise Rs 6,400 crore.

Go Fashion India: SBI Mutual Fund acquired 15 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 1,172 per share, however, India Advantage Fund S4 I sold 15 lakh shares at the same price on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

IIFL Finance: An affiliate of Fairfax Financial Holdings offloaded shares worth nearly Rs 313 crore in IIFL Finance through an open market transaction.

Kalpataru Power Transmission: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 44.5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 378 per share, however, Kalpataru Properties sold 44.5 lakh shares in the company at Rs 378 per share on the BSE.

Raymond: JK Files & Engineering has filed a DRHP with SEBI for IPO with OFS for Rs 800 crore.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The private lender said it has raised interest rates on deposits across various tenures. For the general citizen up to 60 years, the bank will now offer an interest rate of 6.6 per cent for deposits for tenures of 19 months, one day to 24 months. For 12 months tenure, the interest rate has been increased to 6.5 per cent.

Adani Total Gas: Olivier Sabriã has been appointed Additional Director (Non-Executive, Non-Independent).

Sequent Scientific: Infinity Holdings sold 1,46,85,986 equity shares in the company at Rs 157.02 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Karur Vysya Bank: The private sector lender informed the stock exchanges on the appointment of Ramshankar R as its next Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The appointment will come into effect from February 10, 2022,

HFCL: The company closed the qualified institutional placement issue and raised Rs 600 crore by allocating 8,72,72,727 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 68.75 per equity share.

JMC Projects (India): The company has approved the issuance of unsecured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures of Rs 99 crore on a private placement basis.