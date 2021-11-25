Stocks You Must Buy For Trading Today: Reliance Industries, Siemens, UPL, More

Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 25, 2021
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 25 Nov 2021, Updated: 25 Nov 2021 8:36 am

Indian stock market witnessed sell-on-rise action on Wednesday after showing a sustainable upside bounce on Tuesday.

NSE Nifty slide 88 points and closed at 17,415 levels whereas BSE Sensex shed 323 points and closed at 58,340 levels. According to stock market experts, this pattern signals a weak upside bounce in the market.

Here are stocks that investors must watch for today’s trading session:

Reliance Industries: THe board on November 24 announced that it has decided to implement a scheme of arrangement (Scheme) to transfer Gasification Undertaking into a wholly-owned subsidiary (WOS). 

Simran Farms: Ace investor Dolly Khanna bought 22,344 equity shares in the company at Rs 135.19 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Capri Global Capital: The company entered into a co-lending agreement with the Union Bank of India to offer MSMEs loans.

Lyka Labs: Ipca Laboratories acquired 48 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 130.4 per share, however, Shruti Mayank Shah and Prasham Mayank Shah sold 15 lakh shares each, and Mayank Jashwantlal Shah offloaded 18 lakh shares at the same price on the BSE.

UPL: Promoter Uniphos Enterprises acquired 1.37 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions, increasing shareholding to 5.17 percent from 5.15 percent earlier.

Triton Valves: Srikanth Shenoy has resigned from the office of the chief financial officer of the company.

63 Moons Technologies: Subsidiary Tickerplant is proposing to raise funds by way of a private placement offer of its equity shares.

Siemens: The company has recommended a dividend of Rs 8 per equity share for the financial year ended September 2021.

Prismx Global Ventures: The company on November 27, will consider fundraising by way of rights issue of equity shares.

Ramco Cements: The company has commissioned a waste heat recovery system at the newly commissioned third line at Jayanthipuram plant. 

Tube Investments of India: ICRA has reaffirmed the long-term rating at AA+ and the short-term rating at A1+ in respect of the bank fund-based and non-fund-based limits of the company. 

