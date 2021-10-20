Stocks To Look For Today: Nestle India, HUL, Reliance Industries, L&T Tech

The domestic stock markets are expected to trade carefully on Wednesday as investors could go for proft bookings.

After scaling the 62,000-mark for the first time on Tuesday, the benchmark BSE Sensex had succumbed to selling pressure in fag-end trade to close 49.54 points or 0.08 per cent lower at 61,716.05. The broader NSE Nifty had shed 58.30 points or 0.32 per cent to close at 18,418.75. It had touched a new intra-day record of 18,604.45, reported NDTV.

Here are some stocks that investors need to watch today:

Related Stories Sports NFTs - A Brave New World

Reliance Industries: Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) has acquired a majority 52 per cent stake in popular designer labels of Ritu Kumar.

Nestle India: The FMCG major has registered a 15 per cent growth in its net profit for Q3 of the 2021 financial year, as it stood at Rs 617 crore against Rs 538 crore recorded in the previous quarter. The company follows the January-December financial year.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL): The company has reported a net profit of Rs 2,187 crore on a standalone basis, recording a growth of 8.86 per cent in the July-September quarter (Q2) from Rs 2,009 crore during the same quarter last year.

L&T Technology Services Limited: L&T Tech has posted a profit of Rs 230 crore on a consolidated basis, compared to Rs 165.5 crore in the corresponding period last year, marking a year-on-year growth of 39 per cent.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: The company has reported nearly 47 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 445 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a profit of Rs 303 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.