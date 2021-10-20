Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Stocks To Look For Today: Nestle India, HUL, Reliance Industries, L&T Tech

After scaling the 62,000-mark for the first time on Tuesday, the benchmark BSE Sensex had succumbed to selling pressure in fag-end trade to close 49.54 points or 0.08 per cent lower at 61,716.05.

Stocks To Look For Today: Nestle India, HUL, Reliance Industries, L&T Tech

Trending

Stocks To Look For Today: Nestle India, HUL, Reliance Industries, L&T Tech
outlookindia.com
2021-10-20T08:55:33+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 20 Oct 2021, Updated: 20 Oct 2021 8:55 am

The domestic stock markets are expected to trade carefully on Wednesday as investors could go for proft bookings.

After scaling the 62,000-mark for the first time on Tuesday, the benchmark BSE Sensex had succumbed to selling pressure in fag-end trade to close 49.54 points or 0.08 per cent lower at 61,716.05. The broader NSE Nifty had shed 58.30 points or 0.32 per cent to close at 18,418.75. It had touched a new intra-day record of 18,604.45, reported NDTV.

Here are some stocks that investors need to watch today:

Related Stories

Sports NFTs - A Brave New World

Reliance Industries: Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) has acquired a majority 52 per cent stake in popular designer labels of Ritu Kumar.

Nestle India: The FMCG major has registered a 15 per cent growth in its net profit for Q3 of the 2021 financial year, as it stood at Rs 617 crore against Rs 538 crore recorded in the previous quarter. The company follows the January-December financial year.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

Hindustan Unilever (HUL): The company has reported a net profit of Rs 2,187 crore on a standalone basis, recording a growth of 8.86 per cent in the July-September quarter (Q2) from Rs 2,009 crore during the same quarter last year.

L&T Technology Services Limited: L&T Tech has posted a profit of Rs 230 crore on a consolidated basis, compared to Rs 165.5 crore in the corresponding period last year, marking a year-on-year growth of 39 per cent.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: The company has reported nearly 47 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 445 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a profit of Rs 303 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Tags

Outlook Business Team HUL Hindustan Unilever Limited ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co Ltd L&T Nestle India Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Trifecta Capital Invests Rs 400 Crore In 4 Indian Tech Firms

Trifecta Capital Invests Rs 400 Crore In 4 Indian Tech Firms

Buzzing Stocks: ACC Jump Nearly 5 Per Cent, Rallis India Tumble Over 6 Per Cent

Bank Gross NPAs To Rise To 8-9 Per Cent, Stressed Assets To Touch 10-11 Per Cent: CRISIL

EV Energy Firm Sùn Mobility Nets $50 Million In Funding From Vitol

Facebook Plans To Rebrand Itself With A New Name: Report

Fintech Firm CredAble Bags $30 Million In Series B Funding From Oaks Asset Management, Others

Sensex Plunges Over 200 Points: Bajaj Finance Top Loser, Followed By IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, Others

After Hitting Rs 1 Trillion Market Cap, IRCTC Is Under F&O Ban On NSE Today. Should You Buy?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

Advertisement

More from Business

IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath To Quit Job, Plans To Return To Harvard University

IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath To Quit Job, Plans To Return To Harvard University

Coal Crisis: Number Of Power Projects With Less Than 4-Day Coal Stock Dips To 58

Coal Crisis: Number Of Power Projects With Less Than 4-Day Coal Stock Dips To 58

Earnings: Sonata Software Q2 Profit Jumps 59 Per Cent, Tata Steel BSL Posts Over 5-Fold Jump In Net Profit, More

Earnings: Sonata Software Q2 Profit Jumps 59 Per Cent, Tata Steel BSL Posts Over 5-Fold Jump In Net Profit, More

Reliance Retail Acquires Majority Stake In Ritu Kumar's Firm Ritika

Reliance Retail Acquires Majority Stake In Ritu Kumar's Firm Ritika

Read More from Outlook

Uttarakhand Rains Live Updates: 46 Deaths, Amit Shah To Visit Dehradun Tomorrow

Uttarakhand Rains Live Updates: 46 Deaths, Amit Shah To Visit Dehradun Tomorrow

Outlook Web Desk / Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reiterated his appeal to Chardham yatris to stay where they are and not to resume their journey before the weather improved.

PM Modi Inaugurates Kushinagar International Airport, Says 'New Energy' In Aviation Sector

PM Modi Inaugurates Kushinagar International Airport, Says 'New Energy' In Aviation Sector

Outlook Web Desk / Kushinagar is the final resting place of Gautama Buddha where he attained Mahaparinirvana after his death and is among the most important pilgrim spots for Buddhists.

Why Is Glenn Maxwell Feeling ‘10-Feet Tall’ After RCB Stint

Why Is Glenn Maxwell Feeling ‘10-Feet Tall’ After RCB Stint

PTI / Sharing the same dressing room with both Kohli and De Villiers at RCB, Maxwell reaped rich dividends with 513 runs from 15 matches in IPL 2021.

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Naseer Ganai / Outwardly peaceful, Kashmir has seen a spate of civilian killings in recent weeks. A silent unease has now exploded into fear and concern after the shooting of minorities.

Advertisement