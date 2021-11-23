Stocks To Buy Today: These 12 Stocks You Must Watch Out For Profitable Trade

Domestic stocks may open lower on Tuesday, following a late selling in US stocks overnight, even as US President Joe Biden re-nominated Jerome Powell as the US Fed Chair for the second term.

The stock market witnessed a decisive downside breakout on Monday. NSE Nifty crashed 348 points and closed at 17,416 levels while BSE Sensex plunged 1170 points and closed at 58,465 levels.

Asian markets were largely mixed, the dollar index was steady while oil prices fell in morning trade. According to stock market experts, the current pattern indicates chances of further strengthening of downside momentum in the market.

Here are stocks that investors should watch out for today:

Ajanta Soya: Dolly Khanna bought 1.4 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 147.72 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Lyka Labs: Ipca Laboratories acquired 10.5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 123 per share, however, investors Shreyans Jashwantlal Shah sold 3.45 lakh equity shares and Vipul Priyakant Dalal sold 2,40,121 equity shares at the same price on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Fino Payments Bank: Societe Generale sold 4,62,468 equity shares in the company at Rs 401.48 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Vedanta: Promoters of the company, Twin Star Holdings Limited and Vedanta Netherlands Investments B.V. are looking to purchase upto 170 million equity shares of Vedanta Limited at an indicative price of Rs 350 per share, valued at Rs 5,950 crore.

ION Exchange: Plutus Wealth Management LLP sold 75,000 equity shares in the company at Rs 2,220 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Omaxe: CARE revised rating on company's long term bank facilities to BB/Stable, from D/Stable.

Triveni Engineering & Industries: The company signed a 10-year business agreement with GEAE Technology USA to locally manufacture the LM2500 gas turbine base and enclosure.

Quess Corp: The company has increased its stake in Stellarslog Technovation from 36.58 percent to 49 percent by investing approximately Rs 4 crore.

Thangamayil Jewellery: DSP Mutual Fund acquired 5,00,001 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,322.1 per share on the NSE, however, promoters - Narayanan Balusamy Kumar, Das Balarama Govinda and Balusamy Ramesh sold 1,66,667 equity shares each at the same price on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial: Shalabh Saxena is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Indian Energy Exchange: The company announced the resumption in the trading of Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) with effect from November 24, after a gap of almost 16 months.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The Indian Navy has commissioned the first ship of project 15B Class Destroyer i.e. (Vishakhapatnam) built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilder.