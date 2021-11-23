Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Stocks To Buy Today: These 12 Stocks You Must Watch Out For Profitable Trade

The stock market witnessed a decisive downside breakout on Monday. NSE Nifty crashed 348 points and closed at 17,416 levels while BSE Sensex closed at 58,465 levels.

Stocks To Buy Today: These 12 Stocks You Must Watch Out For Profitable Trade

Trending

Stocks To Buy Today: These 12 Stocks You Must Watch Out For Profitable Trade
outlookindia.com
2021-11-23T08:37:36+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 8:37 am

Domestic stocks may open lower on Tuesday, following a late selling in US stocks overnight, even as US President Joe Biden re-nominated Jerome Powell as the US Fed Chair for the second term.

The stock market witnessed a decisive downside breakout on Monday. NSE Nifty crashed 348 points and closed at 17,416 levels while BSE Sensex plunged 1170 points and closed at 58,465 levels.

Asian markets were largely mixed, the dollar index was steady while oil prices fell in morning trade. According to stock market experts, the current pattern indicates chances of further strengthening of downside momentum in the market.

Here are stocks that investors should watch out for today:

Ajanta Soya: Dolly Khanna bought 1.4 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 147.72 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Lyka Labs: Ipca Laboratories acquired 10.5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 123 per share, however, investors Shreyans Jashwantlal Shah sold 3.45 lakh equity shares and Vipul Priyakant Dalal sold 2,40,121 equity shares at the same price on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Fino Payments Bank: Societe Generale sold 4,62,468 equity shares in the company at Rs 401.48 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Vedanta: Promoters of the company, Twin Star Holdings Limited and Vedanta Netherlands Investments B.V. are looking to purchase upto 170 million equity shares of Vedanta Limited at an indicative price of Rs 350 per share, valued at Rs 5,950 crore.

ION Exchange: Plutus Wealth Management LLP sold 75,000 equity shares in the company at Rs 2,220 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Omaxe: CARE revised rating on company's long term bank facilities to BB/Stable, from D/Stable.

Triveni Engineering & Industries: The company signed a 10-year business agreement with GEAE Technology USA to locally manufacture the LM2500 gas turbine base and enclosure.

Quess Corp: The company has increased its stake in Stellarslog Technovation from 36.58 percent to 49 percent by investing approximately Rs 4 crore. 

Thangamayil Jewellery: DSP Mutual Fund acquired 5,00,001 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,322.1 per share on the NSE, however, promoters - Narayanan Balusamy Kumar, Das Balarama Govinda and Balusamy Ramesh sold 1,66,667 equity shares each at the same price on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial: Shalabh Saxena is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Indian Energy Exchange: The company announced the resumption in the trading of Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) with effect from November 24, after a gap of almost 16 months. 

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The Indian Navy has commissioned the first ship of project 15B Class Destroyer i.e. (Vishakhapatnam) built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilder.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Stock Market Outlook Vedanta Fino Payments Bank Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Why Is Retirement Planning From The Early Years Of Job Important?

Why Is Retirement Planning From The Early Years Of Job Important?

Jio Lost 1.9 Crore Wireless Subscribers In September: TRAI

Know The Lender And Lending Practices: Ways To Find A Trusted Lending App

Paytm Provided Exit To Chinese Investors At The Cost Of Indian Investors: Bharat Pe Founder Ashneer Grover

RBI Provides Draft Scheme For Takeover Of PMC Bank By Unity Small Finance Bank

SBI Cautions Its Customers On Fraudulent Customer Care Numbers

Airtel Hikes Prepaid Tariffs

Funding Alert: Sleepy Owl Raises $6.5 Million In Series A, Zvolv Bags $1.5 Million

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

48 Kg Marijuana Recovered From Amazon Delivery Executives In Visakhapatnam: CAIT

48 Kg Marijuana Recovered From Amazon Delivery Executives In Visakhapatnam: CAIT

Paytm Shares Continue To Plunge For 2nd Day, Tumble About 14%. Should You Buy?

Paytm Shares Continue To Plunge For 2nd Day, Tumble About 14%. Should You Buy?

What Is MFU Box And How Does It Help Investors?

What Is MFU Box And How Does It Help Investors?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin Continue To Trade In The Red

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin Continue To Trade In The Red

Read More from Outlook

How A Transgender Person Found The Happiness Of Motherhood

How A Transgender Person Found The Happiness Of Motherhood

Trisha Mukherjee / The journey to what is now a happy and content life for the mother-daughter duo was not an easy one.

'My Son's Suicide Was The Darkest Moment In My Life': Kabir Bedi On His 'Rise, Ruin And Ressurection'

'My Son's Suicide Was The Darkest Moment In My Life': Kabir Bedi On His 'Rise, Ruin And Ressurection'

Suhas Munshi / In an interview with Outlook, about his autobiography ‘Stories I Must Tell’, actor Kabir Bedi shares some highs and lows of his life including interviewing The Beatles.

SL vs WI, Live, 1st Test, Day 3: Advantage Sri Lanka Vs Windies

SL vs WI, Live, 1st Test, Day 3: Advantage Sri Lanka Vs Windies

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of the first Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Galle. West Indies have never won a Test match in Sri Lanka.

In Faridabad, A Home For Orphans Left Out Of The Adoption System

In Faridabad, A Home For Orphans Left Out Of The Adoption System

Trisha Mukherjee / What happens to the abandoned orphans who do not manage to even enter the adoption system?

Advertisement