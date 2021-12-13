Advertisement
Monday, Dec 13, 2021
Stocks To Buy Today: Tata Motors, Zydus Cadila, Vedanta, More Could Give Profit

Tega Industries will make its Dalal Street debut on Monday. The Rs 619.23 crore issue was open for subscription between December 1-3 in the price range of Rs 443-453 per share.

Stocks To Buy Today: Tata Motors, Zydus Cadila, Vedanta, More Could Give Profit

Stocks To Buy Today: Tata Motors, Zydus Cadila, Vedanta, More Could Give Profit
2021-12-13T08:52:28+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 8:52 am

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 139.5 points, or 0.80 per cent higher at 17,684.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Monday.

Here are the list of stocks that investors should watch out for today’s trading session, as per Moneycontrol and The Economic Times.

UltraTech Cement: The company participated in the e-auction of Ravur Limestone Shlock conducted by Karnataka government and has been declared as the preferred bidder.

Godrej Properties: The company has acquired 100 percent stake in Yerwada Developers (YDPL).

Tega Industries: The counter will make a its Dalal Street debut on Monday. The Rs 619.23 crore issue was open for subscription between December 1-3 in the price range of Rs 443-453 per share. Ahead of its listing, it was commanding a premium of Rs 300-320 per share in the grey market.

Tata Motors: The company said it will hike the prices of its entire passenger vehicle range from January in order to offset the impact of rising input costs.

Zydus Cadila: The drug firm said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market generic drug Cariprazine capsules, which are used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

Vedanta: The company has approved a second interim dividend of Rs 13.50 per equity share on a face value of Re 1 per share for FY22, amounting to Rs 5,019 crore.

Sigachi Industries: The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 9.86 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 7.93 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 57.19 crore from Rs 54.95 crore YoY.

Power Finance Corporation: The state-run NBFC said it has paid the second interim dividend of Rs 369.57 crore to the government for 2021-22 fiscal.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The drugmaker said it has made a strategic investment in RIGImmune Inc, a biopharmaceutical research company co-founded by two prominent Yale University professors.

Varroc Engineering: ICRA revised the long term rating on the company's term loan to A (Negative) from A+ (Stable).

Endurance Technologies: The company commenced commercial production at its new plant at Waluj, Aurangabad. The plant set up to manufacture braking systems will cater to the company's esteemed OEM (original equipment manufacturer) customers.

Sterlite Technologies: The digital networks integrator unveiled its 5G-from-India offering at the India Mobile Congress event. In a statement, the company said its 5G portfolio includes optical, radio and deployment solutions.

