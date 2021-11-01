Stocks To Buy: Bicon, Sun Pharma, GMR Infra, And More Got Thumbs Up. Check Details

Equity benchmarks declined for the third session on Friday due to huge sell-offs and weakness in global markets. The BSE benchmark Sensex closed at 59,306.9, down 677 points on Friday.

The 30-share index lost over 3.3 per cent in three days. Similarly, the Nifty plunged 1.04 per cent to close the session at 17,671.6. Tech Mahindra was the biggest laggard in the Sensex pack on Friday, declining 3.53 per cent, followed by NTPC, Kotak Bank and IndusInd Bank.

As recommended by analysts, these are the stock that investors should buy:

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking

1. Biocon: Buy and Target Rs 375-380

2. GMR Infra: Buy and Target Rs 42.40-44

Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman, GCL Securities Limited

Sun Pharma: Buy and Target Rs 888

Manoj Dalmia, Founder and Director, Proficient Equities Limited

Tata Power: Buy and Target Rs 227

Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President, ShareIndia

1. Adani Enterprise: Buy and Target Rs 1,470

2. Ambuja Cement: Buy and Target Rs 412

ICICI Direct

1. SKF India: Buy and Target Rs 3,957

2. Wabco India: Buy and Target Rs Rs 8,800

3. Sagar Cement: Buy and Target Rs Rs.350.

Reliance Securities

1. Ashok Leyland. Buy and Target Rs 170

2. Gujarat Gas. Buy and Target Rs 967

HDFC Securities

1. Adani Ports and Logistics: Buy and Target Rs 936

2. CESC: Buy and Target Rs 113

3. Cyient. Buy and Target Rs 1,371

4. Indian Bank. Buy and Target Rs 213

5. HPCL: Buy and Target Rs 385

6. L&T: Buy and Target RS 2,077

7. Reliance Industries: Buy and Target Rs 2,986