These 10 Stocks Investors Must Watch For Gains In Today’s Trading Session

The sharp decline in the Indian stock market continued for the second consecutive session on Monday. NSE Nifty fell 371 points and closed at 16,614 levels whereas BSE Sensex crashed 1189 points and closed at 55,822 levels.

According to stock market experts, the current market pattern indicates a display of sharp downside momentum in the market with minor upside recovery.

Here are the list of stocks that investors should watch for today’s trading session, according to a report published in The Economic Times and Moneycontrol.

CE Info Systems (MapmyIndia): The company will make its debut on the bourses on December 21. The final issue price is Rs 1,033 per share.

Tech Mahindra: The IT firm said it has been working with Telefónica Germany to digitally transform its microwave network with open software defined networking (SDN).

Wipro: The company will acquire Texas-headquartered Edgile to strengthen its leadership in strategic cybersecurity services.

Mahanagar Gas: Vontobel Holding AG, on behalf of Vontobel Asset Management AG and Vontobel Asset Management SA, sold 96,689 equity shares in the company via open market transactions on December 17, reducing shareholding to 5.089 per cent from 5.187 per cent earlier.

Shree Cement: A delegation of officials from Shree Cementmet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and held discussions for setting up a Greenfield Cement plant in Guntur district at an estimated cost of Rs 1,500 crore.

Adani Enterprises: The flagship company of Adani Group said it has received the letter of award from Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority to implement three major stretches of the greenfield Ganga Expressway.

RailTel Corporation of India: The company has received a work order from Defence R&D Organisation for the expansion and enhancement of CIAG network capacity at a total cost of Rs 68.31 crore.

Tata Power: State-owned SECI has awarded a contract to the Tatas for setting up a 100MW solar project with a battery energy storage system (BESS) at Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh.

Rolex Rings: The company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the government of Gujarat for the development of Textile & Apparel Park, IT Park and Toy Park in the Gondal district.

Vedanta: The Anil Agarwal led miner said it has acquired Nicomet, a leading nickel and cobalt producer which is based in Goa.