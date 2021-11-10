Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021
Stocks In Focus Today: Nykaa, BHEL, Ballarpur Industries, And More

Many experts feel that the current market trend shows the continuation of range bound action below the key overhead resistance of 18,100 levels.

Stocks In Focus Today: Nykaa, BHEL, Ballarpur Industries, And More

Stocks In Focus Today: Nykaa, BHEL, Ballarpur Industries, And More
2021-11-10T08:50:45+05:30
Published: 10 Nov 2021, Updated: 10 Nov 2021 8:50 am

The Indian stock market failed to continue the upside flow on Tuesday’s trade session after showing a good show on Monday. The NSE Nifty closed 24 points lower at 18,044 levels while BSE Sensex shed 112 points and closed at the 60,433 mark.

Many experts feel that the current market trend shows the continuation of range bound action below the key overhead resistance of 18,100 levels.

Here are some stocks that investors should watch for today, as per Moneycontrol.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa): The company will make its debut on the BSE and NSE on November 10. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 1,125 per share.

Tata Consumer: After losing 13 per cent from the record high, the bulls have regained momentum on the upside. Recent consolidation seems to be in a mature phase, hence, positive follow-up action could lift the stock towards Rs 880 zone.

Power Grid Corporation Of India: The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 3,376.4 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 3,094.1 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 10,266.98 crore from Rs 9,529.68 crore YoY.

Tata Steel: An immediate trading band is seen between Rs 1,370-1,280. Multiple hurdles are at play and the stock is likely to revisit levels of Rs 1,290.

BHEL: The company posted a consolidated loss of Rs 46.5 crore in Q2FY22 against a loss of Rs 552.4 crore in Q2FY21, revenue shot up to Rs 5,112.2 crore from Rs 3,696 crore YoY.

Zomato: The food delivery giant will announce its September quarter results today.

Ballarpur Industries: Alpha Leon Enterprises LLP bought 1.3 crore equity shares in the company at Rs 1.1 per share, however, Deutsche Bank AG sold 2,08,39,168 equity shares at the same price on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

SEL Manufacturing Company: The company posted a loss of Rs 37.22 crore in Q2FY22 against a loss of Rs 18.47 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 107.2 crore from Rs 67.5 crore YoY.

Kallam Textiles: The company approved raising funds of Rs 10 crore, by way of issue of securities to the existing equity shareholders on a rights basis.

BHEL Ballarpur Industries Tata Steel Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE Business
Outlook Newsletters

