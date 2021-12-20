Stocks In Focus Today: Future Retail, Zomato, Infosys, HCL, More Could Give Gains

The Indian stock tumbled down sharply on Friday's session after showing consolidation movement with weak bias in the last three sessions.

NSE Nifty ended 263 points lower at 16,985 whereas BSE Sensex closed 889 points down at 57,011 levels. According to stock market experts, the current market pattern indicates a sharp downward reversal. Hence, one may expect further weakness in the short term.

Here are list of stocks that investors should watch for today’s trading session, according to reports published in The Economic Times and Moneycontrol.

Shriram Properties: The real estate player will make its Dalal Street Debut on Monday as the company sold its shares in the range of Rs 113-118 between December 8-10 to raise Rs 600 crore via primary route.

Rategain Travel Technologies: Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio acquired 7,19,727 equity shares in the company at Rs 361.71 per share.

India Infrastructure Trust: Rapid Holdings 2 Pte Limited sold 1.72 crore equity shares in the company at Rs 101 per share, however, IIFL Wealth Prime Limited bought 1.48 crore equity shares in the company at Rs 101 per share on the BSE.

Future Retail: Competition Commission of India suspended Amazon's deal with Future Group after it reviewed complaints that the American e-commerce giant concealed information while seeking regulatory approval.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Subsidiary Kotak Securities has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 7.50 percent equity stake in Entroq Technologies.

HCL Technologies: The IT firm said it has partnered with MetaMedia, a cloud-based distribution platform for cinemas, drive-ins, and other out-of-home venues, to help accelerate the company's global expansion.

Zomato: The company has completed the acquisition of 7.89 percent of Bigfoot Retail Solutions.

Infosys: CSC e-Governance Services India and IT giant Infosys have collaborated to impart digital skills among six crore students of the age of 10 to 22 years, mainly in rural areas in the country.

Indiabulls Real Estate: The company on December 22 will consider raising funds through issuing equity shares and/or any other convertible or exchangeable securities.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lender said the bank's micro, small and medium enterprises loan book for Tamil Nadu crossed Rs 20,000 crore as of September 30, 2021.

ITC: The diversified firm FMCG player said it has bought 8.70 per cent equity stake in Mother Sparsh Baby Care, a D2C Ayurvedic and natural personal care brand.

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust: The REIT approved the acquisition of Seaview Developers, which owns Candor Techspace N2, a special economic zone located in Noida.

Cipla: The drug major said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market the Lanreotide injection, used for the treatment of acromegaly and gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, in the American market.