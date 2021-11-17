Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
Stocks In Focus: These 8 Stocks You Must Watch For Today’s Trading Session

NSE Nifty dipped 110 points and closed at 17,999 levels whereas BSE Sensex shed 396 points and closed at 60,322 levels on Tuesday.

outlookindia.com
2021-11-17T08:48:43+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Published: 17 Nov 2021, Updated: 17 Nov 2021 8:48 am

After showing consolidation in early deals, the Indian stock market slipped into a weak zone on Tuesday's session. NSE Nifty dipped 110 points and closed at 17,999 levels whereas BSE Sensex shed 396 points and closed at 60,322 levels.

According stock market analysts, the current market pattern indicates a downward correction at Dalal Street.

Here are stocks that investors should watch for today:

Intrasoft Technologies: SV Investments bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 188 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Poonawalla Fincorp: Rising Sun Holdings Pvt Ltd acquired 1.24 crore equity shares in the company at Rs 201.5 per share, whereas Microfirm Capital Private Limited sold 1,22,90,736 equity shares in the company at Rs 201.56 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed. Both are promoters.

Tanla Platforms: Pioneer Investment Fund bought 13.5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 1,200 per share, however, Banyan Investments sold 20,58,943 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,200.04 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

House of Pearl Fashions: Param Capital acquired 2.5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 349.99 per share, however, Premier Investment Fund sold 1.5 lakh shares in the company at Rs 350 per share on the NSE, the bulk deal data showed.

Sonata Software: Investor Hemendra Mathradas Kothari sold 5,38,290 equity shares in the company at Rs 866.65 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Kirloskar Pneumatic: HDFC Mutual Fund sold 5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 410.1 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals: Plutus Wealth Management LLP acquired 2.5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 194.24 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Parag Milk Foods: Investcorp Infrastructure Fund 1 (formerly IDFC Infrastructure Fund 3) sold a 2 percent stake in the company via open market transactions, reducing shareholding to 3.29 percent from 5.29 percent earlier.

Outlook Business Team Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE Business
