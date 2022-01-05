Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

States Debt-funds Cost Soars by 11 Bps, Crosses 7.16%

The hardening of the rates at the first auction of the quarter comes in the wake of the expected large supply of debt from the states, as indicated for Q4 at Rs 3.2 lakh crore, up by Rs 10,000 crore.

States Debt-funds Cost Soars by 11 Bps, Crosses 7.16%

Trending

States Debt-funds Cost Soars by 11 Bps, Crosses 7.16%
outlookindia.com
2022-01-05T13:27:26+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 05 Jan 2022, Updated: 05 Jan 2022 1:27 pm

The cost of debt-funds for the states has touched the highest level so far this fiscal with the weighted average cut-off crossing the 7.16 percentage points at the latest auctions, up 11 basis points (bps) over the past week, reflecting the hardening yields even for the government securities.

The hardening of the rates at the first auction of the quarter comes in the wake of the expected large supply of debt from the states, as indicated for Q4 at Rs 3.2 lakh crore, up by Rs 10,000 crore.

Nine states on Tuesday raised Rs 18,900 crore at the latest auction of state development loans. The auction was just 2 per cent lower than the indicated amount for this week, which is among the highest drawdowns so far this fiscal year, Aditi Nayar, the chief economist at the rating agency ICRA said in a note.

Even though the weighted average tenor remained unchanged at 12 years in line with the last auction, the weighted average cut-off rose sharply by 11 bps to 7.16 per cent from 7.05 per cent, reflecting a large supply for the quarter.

On the other hand, the weighted average cut-off for the 10-year loans hardened by 10 bps to 7.13 per cent today from 7.03 per cent last Tuesday, Nayar said.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year G-secs (G-sec; 6:10 GS 2031) yield rose by 4 bps to 6.52 per cent from the last auction. Accordingly, the spread between the 10-year weighted average SDL and 10-year G-sec yield widened to 61 bps from 55 bps, she added.

Gross SDL issuance is pegged at Rs 7.9 lakh crore in FY22, just 1 per cent lower than the FY21, while the net issuance is estimated at Rs 5.8 lakh crore for FY22, which is 11 per cent lower than the last year, adjusting for the expected redemptions of Rs 2.1 lakh crore in the current fiscal. The net SDL issuance is projected at Rs 5.8 lakh crore in FY22, a decline of 10.9 per cent from Rs 6.5 lakh crore in FY21, Nayar said.

The issuance was down 15 per cent during April 2021-January 4, 2022, led by 21 states/UTs today, which was just 2 per cent lower-than-indicated for the week in the revised auction calendar as Punjab only partially accepted bids and Haryana did not accept its Rs 500 crore greenshoe option.

The revised auction calendar issued by the RBI on January 3 has pegged the market borrowing by 26 states (except Manipur and Odisha) and two Union territories at Rs 3.2 lakh crore, up from Rs 3.1 lakh crore indicated on December 31.

The upward revision in the Q4 auction calendar is on account of Madhya Pradesh, which has increased to borrow Rs 11,500 crore in Q4 compared to nil in the calendar issued on December 31. Additionally, Andhra Pradesh has indicated that it will raise Rs 25,500 crore in Q4, which is Rs 2,500 crore higher than indicated earlier.

The divergence in the actual and indicative quarterly borrowing calendar by the states as well as the revision in the indicative borrowing calendar within a few days after the original announcement points to a less-than-robust process of planning their borrowing requirements, Nayar said and pointed out that such changes temper the usefulness and reliability of the borrowings calendar, which is 27 quarters old.

In today’s auction, Rs 10,700 crore or 56 crore of the total was in 10-year debt and the balance of Rs 8,200 crore was in longer tenors.

Tags

Press Trust of India Debt Business Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Future Group Shares Fall By 7% After Delhi High Court's Verdict

Future Group Shares Fall By 7% After Delhi High Court's Verdict

Hughes Communications, Bharti Airtel Join Hands To Offer Satellite Broadband Services

Sensex Surges Over 400 Points, Nifty Above 17,900 Led By Banking Shares

Bajaj Finance Surges 4% After Strong December Quarter Business Update

India's Services Sector Activity Records 3-month Low In December

ICICI Prudential MF, Nippon India MF Roll Out Auto ETFs Today

Semiconductor Woes Dampens Passenger Vehicles Retail Sales by 11% in December

Distributor Association Ends HUL Boycott, But To Continue With Colgate-Palmolive Agitation: Report

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Reach 85/2, Take 58-Run Lead

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Reach 85/2, Take 58-Run Lead

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

Upcoming International Movies Based On True Incidents

Upcoming International Movies Based On True Incidents

Advertisement

More from Business

Digital E-Yuan To Be Formally Launched In Beijing Winter Olympics, Bitcoin Flat

Digital E-Yuan To Be Formally Launched In Beijing Winter Olympics, Bitcoin Flat

Sensex, Nifty Fluctuate; ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank Gain, Reliance, Infosys Decline

Sensex, Nifty Fluctuate; ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank Gain, Reliance, Infosys Decline

Bank Lockers Get Safer, Thanks To RBI

Bank Lockers Get Safer, Thanks To RBI

Do’s And Don’ts of Investing In The Stock Market!

Do’s And Don’ts of Investing In The Stock Market!

Read More from Outlook

Life In A Hashtag: A World Overwhelmed By The Digital Wave

Life In A Hashtag: A World Overwhelmed By The Digital Wave

Ashutosh Bhardwaj / If all validation must arrive via Insta reels and cheesy tweets, it may leave you more ins­ecure and dependent than ever. The digital matrix has turned our lives into a fake melodrama.

Love Is A Many-Splendoured Thing

Love Is A Many-Splendoured Thing

Sakoon Singh / If anything will save the human race, it is the feeling of connectedness with loved ones, the empathy and love in our darkest days—both offered and received.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live: India Aim To Build Lead

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live: India Aim To Build Lead

Jayanta Oinam / Follow here Day 3 live cricket scores and updates of SA vs IND. India start with a slender lead. The visitors are eyeing first series win in South Africa.

Bank Lockers Get Safer, Thanks To RBI

Bank Lockers Get Safer, Thanks To RBI

Meghna Maiti / If there is loss of locker due to bank’s negligence, the bank will pay the holder. This, along with central repository of available lockers, works in customers’ favour.

Advertisement