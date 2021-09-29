SpiceJet, EaseMyTrip Sign Agreement To Strengthen Offerings Ahead Of Festive Season

Low cost-carrier SpiceJet and travel bookings portal EaseMyTrip announced a partnership aimed at furthering their strength in the upcoming holiday season.

"This partnership will help us leverage each other’s strength and offer an unparalleled travel experience to our customers by providing a complete end-to-end service for our customers,” SpiceJet's Chief Commercial Officer Shilpa Bhatia stated in the press release.

As part of the partnership, the travel bookings portal would design, put in place a contracting and booking mechanism of holiday packages for Spicejet passengers. In turn, the LCC carrier would offer exclusive benefits to such customers including priority services at check-in, boarding and baggage collection along with complimentary meals and extra legroom seats.

EaseMyTrip ambitions to expands its presence in the rapidly growing holiday segment with this association. The travel portal added, "The company will also look to address the existing customer base of SpiceJet and strengthen its offerings in the holiday segment," the press release state".