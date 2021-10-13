Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
Sony Pictures India Bags Broadcasting Rights For Bundesliga

Fans would be able to watch the games on Sony's sports channels as well as on its OTT platform, SonyLIV. DFL stated the deal has already commenced and would be valid until the end of the 2022-23 season.

2021-10-13T16:13:58+05:30
Published: 13 Oct 2021, Updated: 13 Oct 2021 4:13 pm

Sony Pictures India bagged exclusive broadcasting rights for Bundesliga.  DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga said the two-year deal gives Sony Pictures India exclusive rights to broadcast the German league-1 football tournament in India and the subcontinent. This implies that Sony would now be able to broadcast the tournament in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Pakistan. 

Fans would be able to watch the games on Sony's sports channels as well as on its OTT platform, SonyLIV. DFL stated the deal has already commenced and would be valid until the end of the 2022-23 season. 

Bundesliga features popular footballers as Thomas  Müller, Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, Benjamin Pavard, Manual Neuer among a host of others. Fans in India would now be able to watch popular clubs as Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund live in action. 

The broadcaster which already holds broadcasting rights to Europe's popular football tournaments as UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League is also the broadcaster for the Indian cricket team's tour of Sri Lanka and England. 

Bundesliga India German football association Business Sports
