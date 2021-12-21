Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Snapdeal Files Papers With Sebi To Raise Funds Worth Rs 1,250 Crore Via IPO

The public issue comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 1,250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 3.07 crore equity shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Snapdeal Files Papers With Sebi To Raise Funds Worth Rs 1,250 Crore Via IPO

Trending

Snapdeal Files Papers With Sebi To Raise Funds Worth Rs 1,250 Crore Via IPO
outlookindia.com
2021-12-21T13:21:03+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 1:21 pm

E-commerce platform Snapdeal has filed preliminary documents with markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offer (IPO), joining the league of internet-led businesses looking to list on domestic stock exchanges.

The public issue comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 1,250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 3.07 crore equity shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

According to market sources, a potential listing could value Snapdeal at about $1.5-1.7 billion.

Snapdeal's founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal are not selling any of their holding in the IPO.

Those selling shares in the OFS are Starfish I Pte, Wonderful Stars, Sequoia Capital, Kenneth Stuart Glass, Myriad Opportunities Master Fund, Ontario Teacher's Pension Plan Board, Laurent Amouyal and Milestone Trusteeship Services.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Proceeds from the fresh issue would be used towards funding organic growth initiatives, expanding logistics capabilities, and enhancing the company's tech infrastructure. Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, CLSA India and JM Financial are the book running lead managers to the issue.

A stellar response to Zomato's IPO and a profitable listing in July has prompted many internet-led businesses to make a beeline for this route.

Since then some internet-led businesses, including Nykaa, Paytm and PolicyBazaar got listed on the exchanges too. However, Paytm -- one of the most awaited IPOs -- witnessed a lackluster listing.

Snapdeal is an e-commerce company, and focuses exclusively on the value segment, with more than 90 per cent of the products sold on the platform priced below Rs 1,000 and more than 80 per cent of its users residing beyond the metro cities.

Once a leading player in the Indian e-commerce space, Snapdeal has seen its fortunes falling amid strong competition from rivals Amazon and Flipkart.

In 2017, Snapdeal walked away from a potential merger deal with Flipkart and instead pursued what it called the ''Snapdeal 2.0'' strategy to become "financially self-sustainable".

The company, which is backed by Softbank, BlackRock Inc, Temasek Holdings Pte and eBay Inc, has been investing in video, vernacular and other strategic projects, aimed at growing the online market among new users, especially those coming in from tier II cities and beyond.

The company's Power Brands, UniMove logistics platform, multi-lingual user support and its discovery-based shopping approach that replicates the offline journey of buyers are some of the capabilities built by it as part of its Bharat-focused strategy.

As part of its expansion plans, Snapdeal plans to expand into omni-channel distribution through partner-driven offline stores. The offline channels accounted for 92 per cent of all sales in the value lifestyle retail market, as of the financial year 2021.

Tags

PTI Snapdeal Snapdeal IPO IPO Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

JSW Cement Shares Jump Over 3% After SBI Acquires Minority Stake For Rs 100 Crore

JSW Cement Shares Jump Over 3% After SBI Acquires Minority Stake For Rs 100 Crore

MapmyIndia Shares Make Stellar Debut, List At 53% Premium. Read What Experts Say

HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, NTCP, Titan Share Rises As Sensex Jumps Over 600 Points

Bitcoin Below Psychological Mark of $47,000, Shiba Inu On Upward Journey

CMS Info Systems Bags Rs 330 Crore Funding Ahead of IPO. Should You Subscribe?

These 10 Stocks Investors Must Watch For Gains In Today’s Trading Session

From Jan 1, You Won't Need Your Debit Or Credit Card To Shop Online

Minors Can Invest In Equities, But Should They? Top Three Factors To Consider

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Advertisement

More from Business

Cryptocurrencies Under Cyber Threat; Vulnerability On The Rise

Cryptocurrencies Under Cyber Threat; Vulnerability On The Rise

Crypto Bill In India May Be Deferred; Bitcoin, Dogecoin Falling Continues

Crypto Bill In India May Be Deferred; Bitcoin, Dogecoin Falling Continues

What Led To The Monday Bloodbath On Dalal Street: Things You Need To Know

What Led To The Monday Bloodbath On Dalal Street: Things You Need To Know

Top 5 Aspects That Show Indian Economy Is Recovering Post-Covid, Finds Report

Top 5 Aspects That Show Indian Economy Is Recovering Post-Covid, Finds Report

Read More from Outlook

Rajasthan | Five Challenges For Congress Government As It Completes Three Years In Power

Rajasthan | Five Challenges For Congress Government As It Completes Three Years In Power

Tabeenah Anjum / Giving loan waivers to farmers and creating jobs for the unemployed appear to be most difficult for Rajasthan Congress. What are its challenges ahead?

TMC Set To Sweep Kolkata Municipal Elections, Left Likely To Overtake BJP

TMC Set To Sweep Kolkata Municipal Elections, Left Likely To Overtake BJP

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / West Bengal: In Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Elections, TMC has won 134 seats, BJP—which is the main opposition party in the state assembly, has won two seats, the Left parties were leading in one seat, and the Congress has won two seats. The independents are slated to join TMC.

PAK Vs KOR, ACT Semis, Live: Pakistan Face Litmus Test

PAK Vs KOR, ACT Semis, Live: Pakistan Face Litmus Test

Koushik Paul / Along with India, Pakistan are the joint defending champions of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey for men. Get here live scores of PAK vs KOR first semifinal.

Explainer | Will Aadhaar-Voter ID Link Lead To Privacy Breach And Mass Disenfranchisement?

Explainer | Will Aadhaar-Voter ID Link Lead To Privacy Breach And Mass Disenfranchisement?

Priyam Shukla / While the centre says that the bill passes all the legal scrutinies, it is feared that the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to link Aadhar with Voter ID may lead to mass disenfranchisement.

Advertisement