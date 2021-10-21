Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
Skyber Raises Rs 40 Lakhs Through Encubay Angel Network

The investment will provide Skybar access to the additional services of the Encubay network that include $2 billion worth of business credits and discounts.

2021-10-21T13:19:56+05:30
Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 1:19 pm

Skyber, a SaaS and B2B commerce-based platform, has raised Rs 40 lakhs in investment round through the Encubay Angel Network, India’s first women-led and women-focused angel network.

Other investors such as Niloufer Irani, Talent Executive at J. Sagar Associates, Disha Shah, Vice President at Bobble AI, and Pratibha Wilson, Senior Project Manager at Natwest Group, all part of panel members from the Encubay Angel Network Community also participated in the round.

This investment will provide Skybar access to the additional services of the Encubay network that include $2 billion worth of business credits and discounts across various products and services globally.

Commenting on the development, Deeksha Ahuja, founding partner Encubay Angel Network, said, “Skyber also marks as the first of many investments where we have successfully brought on women investors on the Cap table and I will be an advisor on Skyber representing the Encubay Angel Network.”

“We have also started working very closely with Tanishq and the entire team at Skyber to extend various business credits and access to the Encubay network of portfolio companies. Some of our D2C brands will also be on Skyber’s newest platform,” said Eashita Maheshwary, Co-founder Encubay, and Founding Partner,  Encubay Angel Network.

New Delhi-based Skyber is a commerce enablement platform building SaaS, content, infrastructure and services with the intent of digitizing, streamlining and optimizing the transactionary flow of businesses.

It aims to develop an end-to-end integrated platform bringing all the stakeholders within a transactional process i.e. Discovery, Communication, Management & Payments on a unified platform and interface.

Aditya Rangroo Skybar Encubay Angel Network Funding Business
