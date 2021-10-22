Advertisement
Friday, Oct 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Should You Invest In Corporate Fixed Deposits?

Corporate FDs are offering higher returns than bank FDs, but they are also riskier.

Should You Invest In Corporate Fixed Deposits?

Trending

Should You Invest In Corporate Fixed Deposits?
outlookindia.com
2021-10-22T09:36:11+05:30
Meghna Maiti

Meghna Maiti

More stories from Meghna Maiti
View All

Published: 22 Oct 2021, Updated: 22 Oct 2021 9:36 am

With interest rates at an all-time low, bank fixed deposits (FDs) rates are currently in the range of 5.1- 5.7 per cent for five-year tenures. In fact, in a  lot of cases, real returns from bank FDs have turned negative.

Corporate FDs, on the other hand, are offering a higher rate of return, in the range of 7-9 per cent or even more. While getting a higher rate of interest on deposits can be attractive, it may also entail higher risk. Here are some things to keep in mind before investing in corporate deposits.

How Are Corporate FDs Different Than Bank FDs?

Related Stories

Puma's Digital Leap

“Both the FDs (bank and corporate) differ from each other in terms of the interest they offer and the risk they carry to provide the difference in the interest rates,” says Hemant Beniwal, certified financial planner and director at Ark Primary Advisors, a financial planning firm.

The bank FDs are backed by the overall assets that banks manage, which gives them a huge volume even at low interest. Corporates do not enjoy this advantage due to which they have to offer high interest rates to raise money. 

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

Banks earn net interest margin or the differential what they pay for FDs to customers versus what they charge on loans (including home and corporate loans). On the other hand, companies borrow money from people and use it to generate higher returns for the customers.

Consider Higher Risk

“Bank deposits are insured by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) up to an amount of Rs 5 lakh and are being regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI),” says B Srinivasan, a certified financial planner.

However, corporate FDs are backed by no such insurance. “Higher returns in corporate deposits come with a higher concentration risk and default risk. So, one needs to be aware of the risk one is exposed to in these,” says Srinivasan.

There are other risks too in corporate FDs, so here’s what you should consider before investing. “First, study the risk of corporates offering the FD (such as liquidity and creditability). Then know your objective (safety of capital, high returns, period of investing). Finally, know the objective of the promoter for raising the FDs,” says Beniwal.

When investing in corporate FDs, look at a AAA rating. “Certain AAA-rated deposits offered by companies like HDFC or Sundaram Finance are comparable to bank deposits,” says Srinivasan.

However, the AAA rating is not a guarantee of safety and there is always an element of risk. “In the past, we saw the fall of many AAA-rated big houses,” says Beniwal.

What should you do?

It may make sense to invest a small portion in corporate FDs and not invest everything in them.

“Corporate FDs could be a good instrument to invest for a person who is willing to take additional risk to gain additional return in the short term but one important thing is the allocation of our investments towards it. A small exposure in this could be a good move but putting a major chunk of money into it because of the tempting gains could ruin your finances,” says Beniwal.

But the diversification factor needs to be considered carefully. “In diversified equity, the risk is reduced with time, but in debt, it's the opposite. In the short term, there is visibility that how a company will perform, but in the long term, we don't know what can hurt the organization,” says Beniwal. Hence, you should avoid locking in your money in corporate deposits for a higher tenure.

 

Tags

Meghna Maiti Corporate Fixed Deposits Fixed Deposits Interest Rates Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Earnings: Macrotech Developers Q2 Profit At Rs 223 Crore, ICICI Lombard Q2 Net Income Rises To Rs 446 Crore, Mphasis Q2 Net Up 14 Per Cent, More

Earnings: Macrotech Developers Q2 Profit At Rs 223 Crore, ICICI Lombard Q2 Net Income Rises To Rs 446 Crore, Mphasis Q2 Net Up 14 Per Cent, More

Stocks To Watch For Today: Wipro, RIL, JSW Steel, Zee Entertainment, More

Reliance Shareholders Ratifies Appointment Of Saudi Aramco Chairman On Board

SEBI Asks Investment Advisers To Abstain From Dealing In Digital Gold

Central Electric Authority States 59 Thermal Power Plants Have Less Than Four Days Of Coal Stock

OLA Cars Targets $2 Billion GMV In Next 12 Months

Tata Group Companies: S&P Global Ratings Upgrades Ratings Of Its 5 Firms

How Coal Shortage In India Threatens To Blackout The Lives Of India’s Poorest

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

ICC T20 World Cup: India Hammer Australia In Final Warm-up Game

ICC T20 World Cup: India Hammer Australia In Final Warm-up Game

Advertisement

More from Business

Dearness Allowance For Central Govt Employees Hiked By 3 Per Cent

Dearness Allowance For Central Govt Employees Hiked By 3 Per Cent

IIFL Securities' Board Approves Formation Of Dedicated Subsidiary For Healthcare, Insurance

IIFL Securities' Board Approves Formation Of Dedicated Subsidiary For Healthcare, Insurance

Colliers Sees Office Leasing Revival In Sight With 34 Per Cent Growth Recorded In September-End Quarter

Colliers Sees Office Leasing Revival In Sight With 34 Per Cent Growth Recorded In September-End Quarter

Bank of Baroda To E-Auction Properties Today. Should You Buy?

Bank of Baroda To E-Auction Properties Today. Should You Buy?

Read More from Outlook

LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address Nation At 10 AM

LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address Nation At 10 AM

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM today. His address comes in the wake of India recently crossing the mark of 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination shots.

Covid-19 Booster Dose: US CDC Gives Nod To 'Mixing And Matching' Of Vaccines

Covid-19 Booster Dose: US CDC Gives Nod To 'Mixing And Matching' Of Vaccines

Outlook Web Desk / United States Centre for Disease Control is allowing the flexibility of 'mixing and matching' the booster dose regardless of which type of shot people received first.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Set To Bid For New IPL Team

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Set To Bid For New IPL Team

Soumitra Bose / The two new IPL teams will be announced on October 25 in Dubai, a day after the high-profile India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash. Close to 15 companies have shown their interest to bid.

Countries Trying To 'Greenwash' Pollution, Says Greenpeace Chief Ahead Of Climate Talks

Countries Trying To 'Greenwash' Pollution, Says Greenpeace Chief Ahead Of Climate Talks

Associated Press / The forthcoming U.N. climate talks to be held in Glasgow have been described as 'the world's last best chance' to prevent global warming from reaching dangerous levels.

Advertisement