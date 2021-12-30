Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

‘Sextortion’: Financial Fraudsters Take to Dating Apps. Here’s How to Avoid Such Dates

Dating apps have become a new platform for scammers to con people and extract money from them. While there are no concrete ways to identify such fraudsters, you can follow simple steps of cautions to avoid such scams.

‘Sextortion’: Financial Fraudsters Take to Dating Apps. Here’s How to Avoid Such Dates

Trending

‘Sextortion’: Financial Fraudsters Take to Dating Apps. Here’s How to Avoid Such Dates
outlookindia.com
2021-12-30T08:15:37+05:30
Pushpita Dey

Pushpita Dey

More stories from Pushpita Dey
View All

Published: 30 Dec 2021, Updated: 30 Dec 2021 8:15 am

While many youngsters are finding their partners through dating apps, scammers are using them to find new victims of financial fraud. Recently, there has been an alarming rise in cyber frauds through dating apps, wherein fraudsters threaten to distribute others’ private and sensitive material or other sexual content and ask for money in return. The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has named this new mode of financial frauds “sextortion” and recently issued a warning after complaints from users of some dating sites.  

A recent paper published in the journal, Clinical Practice & Epidemiology in Mental Health in 2020, said that using the strategy of "testing-the-water", scammers ask the victims for small gifts, usually to ensure the continuance of the relationship, such as a webcam. Eventually, they start asking for more expensive gifts and even large sums of money.  

The situation is no different in India. Recently, a 27-year-old entrepreneur from Gurgaon got scammed after registering on a dating app and ended up paying nearly Rs 65 lakh, according to media reports.  

These scams don’t just happen on dating apps, but also on other social media platforms where you get to chat with strangers. Here’s what you should do if you find yourself in trouble and how to avoid such scams in the first place.

Lodge A Complaint Immediately 

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Legal experts point out that such frauds are on the rise in India as many people refrained from lodging police complaints in case of such frauds. Often there is a mental blockage as people fear if others get to know that the person was on dating apps, then the society will judge them,” says Bivas Chatterjee, cyber law expert and special public prosecutor for cybercrime cases.  

Although dating apps are quite popular and commonly used in other countries, Indians are still to take to it. Plus, complaints of trafficking on dating apps are a deterrent. If dating app is considered equivalent to prostitution or trafficking, then the whole set-up will be illegal,” adds Chatterjee.

But one should never refrain from lodging a police complaint.  

Identify The Red Flags At The Beginning Itself 

To start with, it’s important to choose an app carefully. As of now, there is no legal government registration process for such apps, so it might be a little tricky to figure out which apps are authentic and which ones are fake.  

“There is no legal way to do that. But the best way to choose such apps is to check for reviews and feedbacks. For any web-based services, always check the Google reviews and reviews on any other platforms. Do a background check for any apps or websites by checking any sort of details available on web. For apps, always read the app reviews on play store,” says Chatterjee.  

Moreover, fake accounts on dating apps are not unusual and, therefore, users need to be cautious when using them and interacting with strangers. If you meet someone on the app but have no way to figure out their identity, be wary of sharing a lot of personal and financial details. Besides, it may be much more heart-warming to give a gift to someone in person rather than sending online.

It’s easy to become emotional and fall prey to a scam, so make some ground rules for yourself before signing up for any dating app.

 

Tags

Pushpita Dey Digital Dating Marriage Law Enforcement Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Retail-Led Credit Model Facing Headwinds As Home Loan Delinquencies Rise: RBI

Retail-Led Credit Model Facing Headwinds As Home Loan Delinquencies Rise: RBI

Government Extends Annual GST Return Filing Deadline For FY21 Till February 28

Neo-Bank Jupiter Gets Rs 641 Crore Funding Led By Tiger Global, Sequoia

Private Cryptocurrencies Pose Immediate Risks To Customer Protection: RBI

Bitcoin, Doge, Shiba Inu slide; Elon Musk predicts official currency of Mars

Sensex, Nifty Little Changed; Tata Steel, Wipro Gain, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank Decline

Should You Buy Term Insurance Plans With Return Of Premium Feature?

Are You Under Peer Pressure To Buy Crypto?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Inch Closer To Big Win In South Africa

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Inch Closer To Big Win In South Africa

Will India Once More Witness The Migrant Crisis With New Covid-19 Curbs?

Will India Once More Witness The Migrant Crisis With New Covid-19 Curbs?

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from Business

Private Cryptocurrencies Pose Immediate Risks To Customer Protection: RBI FSR Report

Private Cryptocurrencies Pose Immediate Risks To Customer Protection: RBI FSR Report

ProShares Prepares To Launch Metaverse ETF; Solana Falls Over 8%

ProShares Prepares To Launch Metaverse ETF; Solana Falls Over 8%

RBI Flags Omicron Threat To Growth, Says Banks Strong Enough To Face Challenges

RBI Flags Omicron Threat To Growth, Says Banks Strong Enough To Face Challenges

IRB Infra Shares Hit 5% Upper Circuit, Bags Rs 5,347 Crore Funding. Should You Buy?

IRB Infra Shares Hit 5% Upper Circuit, Bags Rs 5,347 Crore Funding. Should You Buy?

Read More from Outlook

Six Terrorists Including Two Pakistani Nationals Killed In J&K Encounters: 5 Points

Six Terrorists Including Two Pakistani Nationals Killed In J&K Encounters: 5 Points

Outlook Web Desk / Six terrorists, including two Pakistan nationals, have been killed in two separate encounters with the security forces in Anantnag and Kulgam districts. Here's what we know.

Mother Teresa's Charity Row | Is Christianity Being Attacked In India?

Mother Teresa's Charity Row | Is Christianity Being Attacked In India?

Shreya Basak / Does Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram's comment of the government's stance towards the Missionaries of Charity, and other incidents indicate rising discrimination against Christians?

India Eye Win In Centurion Test, KL Rahul Enters Record Books Vs SA - Statistical Highlights

India Eye Win In Centurion Test, KL Rahul Enters Record Books Vs SA - Statistical Highlights

Syed Pervez Qaiser / India are on course for a resounding victory against South Africa in the first Test match at Centurion. The Virat Kohli-led side needs six wickets on the final day.

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Ashutosh Sharma / The mob lynching of a young man inside a Gurudwara near Nijampur village in Kapurthala in Punjab has led to arrests and outrage.

Advertisement