Advertisement
Monday, Nov 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sensex Surges Over 500 Points. Bharti Airtel Top Gainer, Followed By HCL Tech, Tata Steel, More

The 30-share index was trading 506.20 points or 0.85 per cent higher at 59,813.13 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty rose 158.40 points or 0.90 per cent to 17,830.05.

Sensex Surges Over 500 Points. Bharti Airtel Top Gainer, Followed By HCL Tech, Tata Steel, More

Trending

Sensex Surges Over 500 Points. Bharti Airtel Top Gainer, Followed By HCL Tech, Tata Steel, More
outlookindia.com
2021-11-01T10:17:18+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 01 Nov 2021, Updated: 01 Nov 2021 10:17 am

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 500 points in early trade on Monday tracking gains in index majors Infosys, Bharti Airtel and HDFC amid a positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share index was trading 506.20 points or 0.85 per cent higher at 59,813.13 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty rose 158.40 points or 0.90 per cent to 17,830.05.

Here are top gainers:

Bharti Airtel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Axis Bank.

Top losers:

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

On the other hand, M&M, Bajaj Finserv, Dr Reddy’s , HUL and Reliance Industries were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the 30-share index had plunged 677.77 points or 1.13 per cent to end at 59,306.93, and Nifty fell 185.60 points or 1.04 per cent to 17,671.65.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 5,142.63 crore on Friday, as per exchange data.

Markets seem to have reached a rise-on-sell mode as premium valuations of markets and no positive surprise from earnings especially due to higher input costs have weighed on investors' sentiments, said Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

"However, despite that overall performance so far has been good with sharp growth in revenue aiding double digit growth in earnings. In our view, the market may remain volatile with downward bias in the near term and investors will track pricing power of the industries," he stated.

Meanwhile, Amid the jittery sentiments in the secondary markets, the Rs 5,650-crore IPO of PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, will kick off today. The issue is the biggest, and the most buzzed, among the three IPOs hitting the primary market today, adding more euphoria to the stake sale activities in the primary market.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Hong Kong was in the red.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.33 per cent to $83.44 per barrel.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Sensex Nifty Bharti Airtel Tata Steel Tech Mahindra Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Policybazaar Parent PB Fintech IPO To Open Today. Here Are Details Before You Subscribe

Policybazaar Parent PB Fintech IPO To Open Today. Here Are Details Before You Subscribe

Stocks To Buy: Bicon, Sun Pharma, GMR Infra, And More Got Thumbs Up. Check Details

All You Need To Know About Changes In Income Tax Laws That Will Affect You

Dhanteras: Should You Buy Digital Gold And Silver SIPs This Time?

Stocks You Should Not Miss Today: Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, IOC, And More

Jewellers Expecting Strong Demand During Dhanteras

G20 Leaders Agree To End Public Financing For Coal-Fired Power Generation Abroad

Must Read: Here Are Top 5 Stocks That Rose Over 10 Per Cent Last Week

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Advertisement

More from Business

Stock Market Outlook This Week: Fed Decision, Macro Data, Earnings To Play Major Role

Stock Market Outlook This Week: Fed Decision, Macro Data, Earnings To Play Major Role

Upcoming IPOs: Paytm, Policybazaar, Sapphire Foods, Etc To Hit Market In First Half Of Nov

Upcoming IPOs: Paytm, Policybazaar, Sapphire Foods, Etc To Hit Market In First Half Of Nov

Purplle Raises $75 Million In Funding Round Led By Kedaara, Sequoia Capital India, Others

Purplle Raises $75 Million In Funding Round Led By Kedaara, Sequoia Capital India, Others

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank Among Those Firms Whose Market Value Fell By Over Rs 2.48 Lakh Crore. Check Details

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank Among Those Firms Whose Market Value Fell By Over Rs 2.48 Lakh Crore. Check Details

Read More from Outlook

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Ads Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Ads Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Lachmi Deb Roy / The recent targeting of promotional campaigns for allegedly hurting sentiments affects delivery of relevant social messages.

COP26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Glasgow

COP26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Glasgow

Associated Press / As world leaders arrive in Glasgow for the COP26 conference, discussing climate change,PM Modi also reached there for additional bilateral talks with UK PM Boris Johnson.

T20 World Cup: How Can India Qualify For Semis?

T20 World Cup: How Can India Qualify For Semis?

Jayanta Oinam / After suffering two humiliating defeats, India now face an ignominious early exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

IAC Vikrant Empowers India To Operate From Any Place: Navy Chief

IAC Vikrant Empowers India To Operate From Any Place: Navy Chief

Outlook Web Desk / Admiral Karambir Singh was speaking to media persons on board the IAC Vikrant which is currently engaged in the second sea trial since October 24.

Advertisement