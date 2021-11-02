Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sensex Surges Over 200 Points. NTPC Top Gainer, Followed By Maruti, Bajaj Finance, More

The 30-share index was trading 228.13 points or 0.38 per cent higher at 60,366.59 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty rose 73.50 points or 0.41 per cent to 18,003.15.

Sensex Surges Over 200 Points. NTPC Top Gainer, Followed By Maruti, Bajaj Finance, More

Trending

Sensex Surges Over 200 Points. NTPC Top Gainer, Followed By Maruti, Bajaj Finance, More
outlookindia.com
2021-11-02T10:17:02+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 10:17 am

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points in early trade on Tuesday led by gains in index majors TCS, Maruti and Bajaj Finance amid a largely positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share index was trading 228.13 points or 0.38 per cent higher at 60,366.59 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty rose 73.50 points or 0.41 per cent to 18,003.15.

Top gainers:

NTPC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by Maruti, PowerGrid, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HUL and Titan.

Top losers:

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

On the other hand, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and Kotak Bank were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the 30-share index ended 831.53 points or 1.40 per cent higher at 60,138.46, and Nifty rose 258 points or 1.46 per cent to 17,929.65.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 202.13 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.

Here is what analysts are saying:

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

The 258-point surge in Nifty on Monday, despite massive sustained selling by FIIs for several days, has again proved that FII selling can impact the market only in the short run.

Retail and DII enthusiasm is getting fundamental support from positive economic data like record GST collections (Rs 1.3 lakh crore in October), PMI at 55.9 in October and better-than-expected Q2 results, he stated.

Further, an important event that can influence financial markets globally is the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting starting later in the day.

The Fed is widely expected to announce tapering its bond buying program starting this month. More important than the tapering announcement, which is already discounted by markets, will be the Fed's response to inflation and the likely cues on rate hikes.

“If indications of an earlier-than-expected rate hike come from the FOMC meeting, that can be negative for markets. Otherwise, markets may continue to be resilient," Vijayakumar said.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Tokyo were trading with losses in mid-session deals, while Hong Kong and Seoul were positive.

Stock exchanges in the US also ended with gains in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.15 per cent to $84.84 per barrel.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Business Team NTPC Bajaj Finance Tech Mahindra Titan Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Mastercard To Let Banks Integrate Cryptocurrencies In Credit, Debit Cards

Mastercard To Let Banks Integrate Cryptocurrencies In Credit, Debit Cards

PB Fintech IPO: Key Things To Look Before You Subscribe

Dhanteras: Here Are Key Factors To Watch Out For Before Buying Gold

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das ‘Convenient’ Choice, So Was Given Extension: Former FM Yashwant Sinha

Sigachi Industries IPO Subscribed 9.52 Times On Day 1. Should You Subscribe? Check What Brokerage Houses Say

Stocks In Focus Today: Yes Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Parag Milk Foods, And More

India's Exports Increased 42.3% Y-o-Y In October To $35.47 Billion, Trade Deficit Widens To $19.9 Billion

Centrum-BharatPe's Unity Small Finance Bank Begins Operations

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Advertisement

More from Business

Rupee Trims Initial Losses To Close At 74.87 Against Dollar On Monday

Rupee Trims Initial Losses To Close At 74.87 Against Dollar On Monday

Former SBI Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri Arrested In Delhi Loan Scam Case: Report

Former SBI Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri Arrested In Delhi Loan Scam Case: Report

With Tax Revenue, Capex, And Manufacturing Activity On The Rise, Is The Indian Economy Firing On All Cylinders?

With Tax Revenue, Capex, And Manufacturing Activity On The Rise, Is The Indian Economy Firing On All Cylinders?

Coal India Production Increases 6.4% Y-o-Y To 49.8 MT In October

Coal India Production Increases 6.4% Y-o-Y To 49.8 MT In October

Read More from Outlook

Bypolls Trend: TMC Vote Share In Bengal Climbs To 77%, BJP Comfortably Ahead In Assam

Bypolls Trend: TMC Vote Share In Bengal Climbs To 77%, BJP Comfortably Ahead In Assam

Outlook Web Desk / Bypolls Results: Counting of votes are underway for bypolls to three Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly constituencies across the country.

COP26 Climate Summit: India Will Achieve Net Zero Carbon Goal By 2070, Says PM Modi

COP26 Climate Summit: India Will Achieve Net Zero Carbon Goal By 2070, Says PM Modi

Outlook Web Desk / PM Narendra Modi, Addressing the UN COP26 at Glasgow, said India is the only country that is delivering in ‘letter and spirit’ the commitments on tackling climate change.

Indian Bowlers Lacked Penetration Vs NZ: Tendulkar

Indian Bowlers Lacked Penetration Vs NZ: Tendulkar

PTI / Known as 'God of Cricket', Sachin Tendulkar also heaped high praise on New Zealand captain Kane Williamson for his tactics throughout the game against India.

J&K Govt Sets Up State Investigation Agency To Probe Militancy Cases

J&K Govt Sets Up State Investigation Agency To Probe Militancy Cases

Naseer A Ganai / The order says the J&K State Investigation Agency (SIA) will be the Nodal Agency for coordinating with the NIA and other Central Agencies.

Advertisement