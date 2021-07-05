July 05, 2021
Sensex Rises 200 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Tops 15,790

According to provisional exchange statistics, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Friday, offloading shares worth Rs 982.80 crore.

PTI 05 July 2021, Last Updated at 10:33 am
Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points in early trade on Monday, tracking gains in index heavyweights HDFC Bank, TCS, and Reliance.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 211.04 points or 0.40 percent higher at 52,695.71 in initial deals. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty inched 65.10 points or 0.41 percent up to 15,787.30.

Bajaj Auto was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 1 percent, followed by Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, TCS, and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Dr. Reddy’s, and HDFC were the laggards.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE index ended 166.07 points or 0.32 percent higher at 52,484.67. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 42.20 points or 0.27 percent up at 15,722.20.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 982.80 crore on Friday, as per provisional exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Seoul and Shanghai were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Tokyo and Hong Kong were in the red.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.09 percent to USD 76.10 per barrel.

