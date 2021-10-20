Sensex Plunges Over 200 Points: Bajaj Finance Top Loser, Followed By IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, Others

Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
The 30-share index was trading 209.46 points or 0.34 per cent lower at 61,506.59 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty dropped 85.45 points or 0.46 per cent to 18,333.30.

2021-10-20T11:29:54+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 20 Oct 2021, Updated: 20 Oct 2021 11:29 am

Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled over 200 points in opening trade on Wednesday, tracking losses in index majors TCS, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank as market participants booked profits at higher levels.

The 30-share index was trading 209.46 points or 0.34 per cent lower at 61,506.59 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty dropped 85.45 points or 0.46 per cent to 18,333.30.

Bajaj Finance was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel and Axis Bank.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 505.79 crore on Tuesday, as per exchange data.

According to market experts, investors are booking profits at every peak, adding volatility to the market.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Seoul was in the red.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street too ended on a positive note in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.52 per cent to $84.64 per barrel.

(With PTI Inputs)

Outlook Business Team Nifty Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE Tata Steel Indusland Bank Bajaj Finance Business
