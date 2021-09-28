Sensex Plunges Over 100 Points In Early Trade, IT Stocks Drag

Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
2021-09-28T10:22:23+05:30
Published: 28 Sep 2021, Updated: 28 Sep 2021 10:22 am

Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 100 points in early trade on Tuesday, tracking losses in Infosys, TCS and HDFC Bank amid a largely weak trend in global markets.

The 30-share Sensex was trading 124.32 points or 0.21 per cent lower at 59,953.56. Similarly, the Nifty declined 21.40 points or 0.12 per cent to 17,833.70.

HCL Tech was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 2 per cent, followed by Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TCS and Asian Paints.

Sensex @ 60K, In Top Gear; Experts Recommend Caution At Higher Levels

On the other hand, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, PowerGrid and SBI were among the gainers.

In the previous session, the 30-share index ended 29.41 points or 0.05 per cent higher at its all-time closing peak of 60,077.88, and Nifty advanced 1.90 points or 0.01 per cent to record 17,855.10.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 594.63 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.

“Benchmark indices outperformed global markets in recent week as favourable Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting outcome and sustained recovery in key economic indicators bolstered investors' confidence. However, investors remain on tenterhook with regards to progress on Evergrande,” said Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

(With inputs from PTI)

Agitech Startup SuperZop Bags $4 Million In Series A Funding From Incofin India Progress Fund

Agitech Startup SuperZop Bags $4 Million In Series A Funding From Incofin India Progress Fund

Ford To Add 10,800 Jobs Making Electric Vehicles, Batteries

As Crude Nears $80/Barrel, Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked

Centre To Stick To Its Borrowing Plans For FY22, Despite Surge In Revenue Collection

Starter To Host Launch Of first Asia-focused DEX

Whirlpool Of India To Acquire Additional 38 Per cent Stake In Elica PB India

Reserve Bank of India Imposes Rs 2 Crore Penalty On RBL Bank

Crude Shock Awaits Centre’s Economic Planning Ahead Of Key State Elections In 2022

