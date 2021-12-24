Advertisement
Friday, Dec 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sensex, Nifty Snap 3-Day Winning Streak Dragged By Auto, Banking Shares

Buying in information technology shares like Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro and Tata Consultancy Services helped benchmarks stage partial recovery

Sensex, Nifty Snap 3-Day Winning Streak Dragged By Auto, Banking Shares

Trending

Sensex, Nifty Snap 3-Day Winning Streak Dragged By Auto, Banking Shares
outlookindia.com
2021-12-24T16:03:41+05:30
Abhishek Vasudev

Abhishek Vasudev

More stories from Abhishek Vasudev
View All

Published: 24 Dec 2021, Updated: 24 Dec 2021 4:03 pm

Selling pressure was broad-based as all the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchnage, barring the measure of information technology shares, ended lower led by the Nifty PSU Bank index's nearly 2 per cent decline. Nifty Bank, Auto, Financial Services, Pharma, Private Bank, Realty, Healthcare and Oil & Gas indices also dropped around 1 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares also faced selling pressure as Nifty Midcap 100 index dropped 1 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index fell 0.53 per cent.

Data Patterns shares made a blockbuster stock market debut. The stock opened for trading at Rs 856 on the National Stock Exchange, marking an upside of 46 per cent from its issue price of Rs 585 per share. On the BSE, Data Patterns shares opened for trading at Rs 864, up 48 per cent from its IPO price.

Shares of L&T Finance Holdings slumped as much as 7 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 76.85 after it sold its entire stake in its wholly owned subsidiary L&T Investment Management Limited, the investment manager of L&T Mutual Fund to HSBC Asset Management (India) Private Limited for an aggregate consideration of $425 million.

Grasim Industries was top Nifty loser, the stock fell nearly 3 per cent to close at Rs 1,611. NTPC, Eicher Motors, ONGC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Indian Oil, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid, Dr Reddy's Labs, Adani Ports, HDFC, Ultratech Cement, Bharat Petroleum and Maruti Suzuki also fell between 1.3-2.5 per cent.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

On the flipside, HCL Technologies, SBI Life, Asian Paints, Wipro, Infosys, ITC, TCS and Reliance Industries were among the gainers in the Nifty 50 basket of shares.

The overall market breadth was negative as 1,751 shares ended lower while 1,573 closed higher on the BSE.

Tags

Abhishek Vasudev Sensex Stock Market Outlook Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Infosys Market Capitalisation Crosses Rs 8 Lakh Crore For First Time

Infosys Market Capitalisation Crosses Rs 8 Lakh Crore For First Time

SBI Card Raises Rs 650 Crore Via Bond Issue

India's monetary policy financially inclusive by design: RBI DG Patra

Coal: Leap in production, improved dispatches to stave off possible fuel shortages in 2022

Blockchain Platform TRON Founder Justin Sun Plans To Enter Into Space With Jeff Bezos Company

Govt mandates telcos to keep call data, internet usage record for minimum 2 years

US Waives In-person Interviews For Range Of Visas, Including H-1B, For 2022: State Dept

RBI Extends Tokenisation Deadline to July 2022; You Can Now Use Debit Or Credit Cards Till June 2022

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex Falls Over 400 Points, Nifty Below 17,000; Banking, Auto, Realty Shares Worst Hit

Sensex Falls Over 400 Points, Nifty Below 17,000; Banking, Auto, Realty Shares Worst Hit

L&T Finance Holdings Slumps After Selling Mutual Fund Business To HSBC Asset Management

L&T Finance Holdings Slumps After Selling Mutual Fund Business To HSBC Asset Management

Data Patterns Makes Blockbuster Market Debut, Lists At Premium Of Nearly 50%

Data Patterns Makes Blockbuster Market Debut, Lists At Premium Of Nearly 50%

BTC Breaches $50,000, SHIB Up 12%; GameStop Partners With Flexa For SHIB, DOGE Payments

BTC Breaches $50,000, SHIB Up 12%; GameStop Partners With Flexa For SHIB, DOGE Payments

Read More from Outlook

Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence Under AFSPA

Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence Under AFSPA

Chinki Sinha / In the killing fields of Nagaland, past and present provide a peek into the lives of long-suffering people who cling on to hope of better days

No Way Home: Delhi’s Homeless Spend Winter Nights In Permanent Transience

No Way Home: Delhi’s Homeless Spend Winter Nights In Permanent Transience

Rakhi Bose / As the temperatures dip to single digits, Delhi's homeless find relief in its 'rain baseras' or shelther homes. We went around to take a look.

REPLUG | 'Don't Treat Them As Gods': Kapil Dev

REPLUG | 'Don't Treat Them As Gods': Kapil Dev

G. Rajaraman / As the Bollywood movie 83 releases on Friday, Kapil's Devils have become the talk of the town. Kapil, India's Cricketer of the Century, has his own take on the word 'hero'.

Sacrilege | What Is It And What Are The Laws Around It

Sacrilege | What Is It And What Are The Laws Around It

Outlook Web Desk / Three back-to-back incidents in Punjab have once again stirred a long-simmering controversy around what usually defines 'sacrilege'.

Advertisement