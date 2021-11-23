Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sensex, Nifty Reverses Four-Day Losing Streak With Help From Power, Metal Stocks

PowerGrid was the top gainer in the Sensex pack followed by NTPC, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Finserv.

Sensex, Nifty Reverses Four-Day Losing Streak With Help From Power, Metal Stocks

Trending

Sensex, Nifty Reverses Four-Day Losing Streak With Help From Power, Metal Stocks
outlookindia.com
2021-11-23T17:56:37+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 5:56 pm

Sensex and Nifty recovered from a four-day losing streak to register a gain made possible by heavy gains in power, metal and telecom stocks. The 30-share Sensex pared all losses to settle 198.44 points or 0.34 per cent higher at 58,664.33. NSE Nifty rose 86.80 points or 0.50 per cent to 17,503.35. 

Sensex recovered from 1,100 points from its lowest level during early trade today as Nifty went past 17,500 points after falling to an intra-day low of 17,216. 

PowerGrid rose around 4 per cent to emerge as the top gainer in the Sensex pack followed by NTPC, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Finserv.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Infosys, Bajaj Auto and Maruti fell up to 2.59 per cent. Sectorally, BSE metal, power, utilities, realty, basic materials and telecom indices rose up to 3.48 per cent, while the IT index ended in the red.

Broader midcap and small-cap indices rose 1.81 per cent. 

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Analysts told news agency PTI that the domestic equity market headed out of the recent phase of downside helped by metal, state-operated banks and pharmacy stock with additional help mid and small-cap companies which outperformed the benchmark indices. Further, markets in the United States witnessed a late sell-off on Monday despite the re-nomination of Jerome Powell as the Fed chair. Moreover, oil and gas indices remained under pressure amid reports of the US releasing its emergency oil reserves to keep the rising crude oil prices under control.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong and Seoul ended with losses, while Shanghai and Tokyo were positive. Stock exchanges in Europe were in the red in mid-session deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude fell 1.02 per cent to $78.89/barrel.

Further, the rupee recovered initial losses and settled 4 paise down at 74.43 against the US dollar on Tuesday helped by a positive trend in domestic equities and easing crude oil prices. At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 74.48 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.38 and a low of 74.57.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Sensex Nifty Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Think Twice Before Using A BNPL Option For A ‘Revenge’ Travel

Think Twice Before Using A BNPL Option For A ‘Revenge’ Travel

Black Friday Is Back But It’s Not What It Used To Be

Paytm May Venture Into Crypto, If Legalised In India, Confirms CEO Vijay Sharma

Paytm Q2 Results: Net Loss Widens To Rs 473 Crore, Revenue Up 64%

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin Fall Over 6% On Concerns Of New Covid-Variant

Why Sensex Crashed By 4,036.18 Points In November Despite Positive Start

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Review: Upholding The Gold Standard For Streaming

Tips To Reduce The Chances Of Rejection Of Your Loan Application

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Protests Through The Artists’ Eyes- A Series Of Artwork From Our Latest Issue

Protests Through The Artists’ Eyes- A Series Of Artwork From Our Latest Issue

A Year In Protest

A Year In Protest

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

RBI Fines State Bank Of India Rs 1 Crore

RBI Fines State Bank Of India Rs 1 Crore

5 Simple Ways To Avoid Overspending On Your Next Holiday Trip

5 Simple Ways To Avoid Overspending On Your Next Holiday Trip

Ashok Leyland MD & CEO Vipin Sondhi Resigns

Ashok Leyland MD & CEO Vipin Sondhi Resigns

Sensex, Nifty Fall About 3% As Concerns Loom About New COVID-19 Variant

Sensex, Nifty Fall About 3% As Concerns Loom About New COVID-19 Variant

Read More from Outlook

Ordinary People And Their Tales Of Incredible Courage

Ordinary People And Their Tales Of Incredible Courage

Mrinal Pande / In ordinary people live extraordinary tales of courage that speak truth to power

Uttar Pradesh: One Week On, Mystery Shrouds Death Of 3 Dalit Girls

Uttar Pradesh: One Week On, Mystery Shrouds Death Of 3 Dalit Girls

Ashutosh Sharma / The post-mortem report said that the three girls died 'when they got crushed after coming in front of a train that was passing through'.

ISL LIVE, East Bengal Vs ATK MB: Kolkata Derby In Goa

ISL LIVE, East Bengal Vs ATK MB: Kolkata Derby In Goa

Jayanta Oinam / Last year's finalists ATK Mohun Bagan start favourites against East Bengal tonight. Get here EB vs ATKMB ISL live scores and updates.

‘Clock Can Be Reversed In J&K After Farm Laws Repeal’

‘Clock Can Be Reversed In J&K After Farm Laws Repeal’

Naseer Ganai / Former Chief Minister and Member Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah:'The restoration of early statehood and Article 370 is the only way forward. Otherwise, Kashmiris will continue to bleed and there will be hardly any progress in this part of the world'.

Advertisement