December 28, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Business  »  Sensex, Nifty Race To New Peaks In Early Deals

Sensex, Nifty Race To New Peaks In Early Deals

The BSE benchmark Sensex rose 361.93 points or 0.77 per cent to touch an all-time high of 47,335.47 in morning trade

PTI 28 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Sensex, Nifty Race To New Peaks In Early Deals
Representational Image
PTI
Sensex, Nifty Race To New Peaks In Early Deals
outlookindia.com
2020-12-28T10:01:05+05:30

Benchmark gauges Sensex and Nifty soared to new heights in early deals on Monday, tracking broad-based rallies in global equities.

The BSE benchmark Sensex rose 361.93 points or 0.77 per cent to touch an all-time high of 47,335.47 in morning trade, and the broader NSE Nifty climbed 110.55 points or 0.80 per cent to a new peak of 13,859.80.

On the Sensex chart, barring HDFC and Asian Paints, all constituents were trading in the green.

On the last trading day, Thursday, of the previous week, the 30-share Sensex had surged 529.36 points or 1.14 per cent to close at 46,973.54. The broader NSE Nifty had zoomed 148.15 points or 1.09 per cent to 13,749.25.

Markets were closed on Friday on account of Christmas.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Mainland China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and other key markets were trading on a positive note on Monday.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.31 per cent to USD 51.14 per barrel.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) purchased shares worth a net Rs 1,225.69 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Asian Stocks Advance After Donald Trump Signs $900 Billion Aid Package

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Mumbai Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE Business

More from Business

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos