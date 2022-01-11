Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sensex, Nifty Gain For Third Session In A Row Led By IT Shares

IT shares witnessed buying interest on the back of expectations of strong December quarter earnings which will begin from tomorrow, analysts said.

Sensex, Nifty Gain For Third Session In A Row Led By IT Shares

Trending

Sensex, Nifty Gain For Third Session In A Row Led By IT Shares
outlookindia.com
2022-01-11T15:54:53+05:30
Abhishek Vasudev

Abhishek Vasudev

More stories from Abhishek Vasudev
View All

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 3:54 pm

The Indian equity benchmarks gained for third day in a row on Tuesday on the back of buying interest in information technology heavyweights like HCL Technologies, Infosys, Wipro and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) a day ahead of their December quarter earnings. The Sensex rose as much as 294 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 18,081 and low of 17,964.

The Sensex rose 221 points to close at 60,617 and Nifty 50 index advanced 52 points to close at 18,056.

IT shares witnessed buying interest on the back of expectations of strong December quarter earnings which will begin from tomorrow, analysts said.

Among the individual shares, Vodafone Idea fell as much as 19 per cent after the debt-ridden firm announced converting about Rs 16,000 crore interest dues liability payable to the government into equity.

Eight of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher led by the Nifty IT index's 1 per cent gain. Nifty Bank, Financial Services, Realty and Oil & Gas shares also witnessed buying interest.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

On the other hand, Metal, FMCG, PSU Bank and Consumer Durable indexes ended lower.

Mid- and small-cap shares ended flat as Nifty Midcap 100 index and Nifty Smallcap 100 indexes rose nearly 0.1 per cent.

HCL Technologies was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 4.5 per cent to close at Rs 1,346. Adani Ports, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, ONGC, Divi's Labs, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, Tata Consumer Products and Grasim Industries also rose between 0.6-3.5 per cent.

On the flipside, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Bharat Petroleum, Hindalco, Coal India, Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motors, Indian Oil, HDFC Life, Dr Reddy's Labs, Britannia Industries and ITC were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,935 shares ended higher while 1,510 closed lower on the BSE.

Tags

Abhishek Vasudev Sensex Nifty Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Covid-19 Third Wave To Hurt Loan Collections By Non-Banks, Impact Securitisation: ICRA

Covid-19 Third Wave To Hurt Loan Collections By Non-Banks, Impact Securitisation: ICRA

India Can Tap New Opportunities Like Chip Design, Electronics Manufacturing Services: R Chandrashekhar

Businesses Can Improve Productivity, Affordability Of Products Through Rech Intensity: Microsoft CEO

LIC IPO: Indian Govt Taking All Possible Initiatives For Highest Participation

Audi India Commences New Generation Q7 Bookings

Madras High Court Dismisses SpiceJet’s Winding Up Plea

Sensex, Nifty Off Day’s Lows; Infosys, TCS, Wipro Gain A Day Ahead Of Earnings

WTO General Council Discusses India's Call For Holding Virtual Ministerial Meet On Pandemic Response

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Blaze Of Sorrow

Blaze Of Sorrow

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Advertisement

More from Business

Equity Inflow in Mutual Funds At Record High

Equity Inflow in Mutual Funds At Record High

JSW Steel's Output Grows 28% To Over 5 MT In October-December Period

JSW Steel's Output Grows 28% To Over 5 MT In October-December Period

Shares Of Vodafone Idea Tumble Nearly 19%

Shares Of Vodafone Idea Tumble Nearly 19%

Outward Investments By Indian Companies Fell By 8% To $2.05 Billion In December

Outward Investments By Indian Companies Fell By 8% To $2.05 Billion In December

Read More from Outlook

Politics Of Vendetta? Questions Raised Over Withdrawal Of Special Security Cover To Ex-CMs

Politics Of Vendetta? Questions Raised Over Withdrawal Of Special Security Cover To Ex-CMs

Ashutosh Sharma / Serious questions have sprung up over the withdrawal of Special Security cover of several former non-BJP Chief Ministers, post-2014. Is this vendetta politics?

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

Harsh Kumar / Crypto Fear and Greed Index measure the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market. While it is an indicator of the overall market sentiment, an investing decision has to be based on several other inputs.

Decoding The Politics Behind Novak Djokovic’s Visa Battle With Australian Government

Decoding The Politics Behind Novak Djokovic’s Visa Battle With Australian Government

Ankit Kumar Singh / Current Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison seems to be gaining political mileage by denying the world's No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic entry in the first Grand Slam of the year.

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi, which is one of India’s biggest hospitals for dedicated facilities for Covid-19 patients, hasn’t received a single Omicron-confirmed patient to date which required oxygen support.

Advertisement