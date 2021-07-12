July 12, 2021
Sensex, Nifty End Flat After Volatile Trading

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 13.50 points, or 0.03 percent, to 52,372.69, while the wider NSE Nifty rose 2.80 points, or 0.02 percent, to 15,692.60.

PTI 12 July 2021, Last Updated at 4:50 pm
Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed on a flat note after a volatile session on Monday, following a mixed trend in global equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 13.50 points or 0.03 percent lower at 52,372.69, while the broader NSE Nifty inched 2.80 points or 0.02 percent higher at 15,692.60.

Bharti Airtel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, slipping around 1 percent, followed by Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC, Bajaj Auto, and PowerGrid.

On the other hand, Ultratech Cement, ICICI Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, and IndusInd Bank were among the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul, and Tokyo ended with significant gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with losses in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated by 6 paise to close at 74.58 against the US dollar.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.47 percent lower at USD 74.44 per barrel.

