Sensex, Nifty Close Marginally Lower; Titan, HDFC, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank Among Major Losers

Sensex and Nifty reversed their three-day winning momentum to close marginally lower on Friday, managing to lower its intra-day losses. However, it eventually closed in the red amid negative global cues.

Sensex closed 0.03 per cent or 20.46 points lower at 58,786.67 whereas the NSE Nifty closed 5.55 points or 0.03 per cent lower at 17,511.30.

Titan emerged as the top loser on the Sensex. It closed 1.39 per cent lower compared to its previous close. HDFC, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank were among the other top losers on the Sensex. HDFC closed 1.12 per cent lower, Axis Bank 0.92 per cent lower whereas Kotak Bank closed 0.86 per cent lower.

IndusInd Bank, Infosys and Bharti Airtel were among the other stocks that closed in the red.

Asian Paints was the biggest gainer on Sensex. It closed 3.25 per cent higher. SBI and Mahindra & Mahindra too closed in green.

On the NSE, Divi's Laboratories was the biggest loser today, registering a 1.55 per cent fall. Titan and HDFC closed 1.52 per cent and 1.15 per cent lower respectively.

On the other hand, Asian Paints, Grasim, SBI Life and SBI Bank and BPCL closed in the green today.

Asian Paints was the top gainer, rising as much as 3.16 per cent compared to its previous close.

Analysts informed news agency PTI that Sensex and Nifty gave positive returns of around 1.7 per cent this week. BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap index outperformed the larger indices with gains ranging between 2-3 per cent this week. The majority of the sectoral indices saw positive returns.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong ended with losses.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading in the red in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.39 per cent to $74.71 per barrel.

In a separate development, the rupee dropped 18 paise to close at a 16-month low of 75.58 against the dollar on Friday. This was amid consistent foreign fund outflows and growing concerns about inflation.

(With inputs from PTI)