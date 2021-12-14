Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sensex, Nifty Close Lower For Third Consecutive Day; ITC Top Loser, Power Grid Top Gainer

Sensex closed166.33 points or 0.29 per cent lower at 58,1117.09 on Tuesday whilst the Nifty closed 43.35 points or 0.25 per cent lower at 17,324.90.

Sensex, Nifty Close Lower For Third Consecutive Day; ITC Top Loser, Power Grid Top Gainer

Trending

Sensex, Nifty Close Lower For Third Consecutive Day; ITC Top Loser, Power Grid Top Gainer
outlookindia.com
2021-12-14T17:01:55+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 14 Dec 2021, Updated: 14 Dec 2021 5:01 pm

Equity benchmark Sensex closed lower for the third consecutive day on Tuesday as unenthusiastic inflation numbers and concerns about the Omicron variant weighed on investor sentiments on Tuesday. Index heavyweights too closed in the red. 

Sensex closed 166.33 points or 0.29 per cent lower at 58,1117.09 on Tuesday whilst the Nifty closed 43.35 points or 0.25 per cent lower at 17,324.90. 

ITC was the major loser on the Sensex pack. It lost as much as 2.73 per cent. Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra were the other prominent stocks that closed in the red.

PowerGrid was the top gainer in the Sensex pack. It closed 3.84 per cent higher than its previous close. Dr Reddy's Labratories, Nestle, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank closed in the green. 

On the Nifty 50, ITC emerged as the biggest loser - closing 2.73 per cent lower than its previous close. Bajaj Finance, Tata Consumer and Kotak Bank too closed in the red. 

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

PowerGrid was the top gainer on Nifty - closing 3.86 per cent higher than its previous close. Divislab, Axis Bank and Nestle were the other stocks that closed in the green. 

Financial services provider Anand Rathi Wealth debuted at a 9 per cent premium, over its issue price, on Dalal Street today. It opened at approx 9.5 per cent premium at Rs 602.05 on the BSE. On the NSE, it opened at approx 9.1 per cent premium at Rs 600. 

It closed 6.09 per cent above its issue price at Rs 583.50 on the BSE. On the NSE, it closed 6.36 per cent above its issue price at Rs 585.00 

In a separate development on Tuesday, WPI inflation spiked to a 12-year high of 14.23 per cent in November. It stood at 12.54 per cent in October. The wholesale price-based inflation scaled its highest level since April 2005. 

Retail inflation too continued on a rising trajectory for the second consecutive month, spiking to 4.91 per cent in November 2021, as per government data revealed on Monday. 

The rupee on Tuesday declined by 10 paise to 75.88 against the US dollar as muted domestic equities and persistent foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit.

On Tuesday, the rupee declined by 10 paise to close at 75.88 against the U.S. dollar owing to muted domestic equities and persistent foreign fund outflows. 

The local currency witnessed an intra-day low of 75.95 against the dollar and rose to an intra-day high of 75.83 before settling 10 paise below its previous close. 

Brent crude futures rose 0.35 per cent to $74.13 per barrel. 

Tags

Outlook Business Team Sensex Nifty Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE PowerGrid ITC Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Bank Strike: Why PSU Banks Are Going On A Nationwide Strike This Week

Bank Strike: Why PSU Banks Are Going On A Nationwide Strike This Week

India’s WPI Inflation Spikes To 12-year Record High At 14.23%

Aditya Birla Acquires Exclusive Rights To Sell, Distribute Reebok Products In India, ASEAN Countries

How The Internet Of Contracts Will Define A New Era Of Business

Have OTT Platforms Altered The Concept Of A ‘Matinee Idol’?

Sachin Tendulkar Joins Spinny As Strategic Investor, Lead Brand Endorser

Anand Rathi Wealth Shares List With Over 9% Premium. Know What Analysts Say

Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Kotak Bank, M&M Shares Plunge As Sensex Drops 350 Points

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Candlelight Vigil Held At Mon One Week After Nagaland Killings

Candlelight Vigil Held At Mon One Week After Nagaland Killings

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

After 21 Years, Harnaaz Sandhu Wins The Miss Universe 2021 Crown For India

After 21 Years, Harnaaz Sandhu Wins The Miss Universe 2021 Crown For India

Advertisement

More from Business

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Fall Up to 5% As US Fed Plans To Taper Stimulus

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Fall Up to 5% As US Fed Plans To Taper Stimulus

Netflix India Slashes Monthly Subscription Price. Here Are The New Rates

Netflix India Slashes Monthly Subscription Price. Here Are The New Rates

Ahead Of Its IPO Today, Data Patterns Raises Rs 176 Crore Funding. Should You Subscribe?

Ahead Of Its IPO Today, Data Patterns Raises Rs 176 Crore Funding. Should You Subscribe?

Sebi Passes Confirmatory Order Against Insider Trading In Infosys

Sebi Passes Confirmatory Order Against Insider Trading In Infosys

Read More from Outlook

Why Residents Of Himachal's 'Wealthiest' Village Garli Are Abandoning Their Ancestral 'Havelis'

Why Residents Of Himachal's 'Wealthiest' Village Garli Are Abandoning Their Ancestral 'Havelis'

Ashwani Sharma / Ageless and elegant as they are, the heritage buildings in Garli, a village in Himachal Pradesh stand abandoned and neglected. Many are begging for upkeep and attention.

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Thufail PT / In the middle of the eco-friendly habitat, residents have woken up to a shock of the construction of a Crownway road which threatens to damage the ambience of Auroville.

Virat Kohli Set To Skip ODIs Vs South Africa - Reports

Virat Kohli Set To Skip ODIs Vs South Africa - Reports

Outlook Web Bureau / Virat Kohli was relieved of his India captaincy duties from the ODIs last week. He will continue to lead India in Test matches.

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

Naseer Ganai / The perceived social stigma against people with mental illness which leads to avoidance of such patients may have in effect saved schizophrenics from Covid-19.

Advertisement