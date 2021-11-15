Advertisement
Monday, Nov 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sensex Jumps Over 300 Points. Titan Top Gainer, Followed By ITC, Induslnd Bank, More

The 30-share index was trading 315.89 points or 0.52 per cent higher at 61,002.58 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty rose 90.30 points or 0.50 per cent to 18,193.05.

Sensex Jumps Over 300 Points. Titan Top Gainer, Followed By ITC, Induslnd Bank, More

Trending

Sensex Jumps Over 300 Points. Titan Top Gainer, Followed By ITC, Induslnd Bank, More
outlookindia.com
2021-11-15T10:23:13+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 15 Nov 2021, Updated: 15 Nov 2021 10:23 am

Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 300 points in early trade on Monday led by gains in index majors HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank amid foreign fund inflow and a largely positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share index was trading 315.89 points or 0.52 per cent higher at 61,002.58 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty rose 90.30 points or 0.50 per cent to 18,193.05.

Top gainer:

Titan was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 1 per cent, followed by ITC, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, M&M, Asian Paints and HDFC Bank.

Top loser:

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, HDFC and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 767 points or 1.28 per cent higher at 60,686.69. Similarly, the Nifty rose 229.15 points or 1.28 per cent to 18,102.75.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market, as they purchased shares worth Rs 511.10 crore on Friday, as per exchange data.

"Partly justifying the market rally, corporate earnings have grown by 46 per cent year-on-year in Q2. The surge in earnings has been led by financials, metals and mining and oil & gas.

"But, even discounting this impressive performance by India Inc, the market is overvalued and, therefore, corrections are due," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong and Hong Kong were trading with losses in mid-session deals, while Tokyo and Seoul were positive. Stock exchanges in the US ended higher in Friday's session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.89 per cent to $81.44 per barrel.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Titan HDFC Bank Asian Paints Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise; Indian Govt To Meet Crypto Stakeholders Today At 3PM

Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise; Indian Govt To Meet Crypto Stakeholders Today At 3PM

Sigachi Industries Makes Bumper Market Debut, Shares Jumps 253%

What Does Crypto Regulation Landscape Look Like At Present?

Five Steps To Improve Your Credit Score

Q2 Results: Nykaa Posts Net Profit Of Rs 1.2 Crore, MaxVIL Reports Rs 12.06 Crore Net Profit

Nykaa, Sapphire Foods: Public Offer Funding Early-investor Exit?

Per-Market Report: 10 Best Stocks That You Should Watch Out For Today

Why Is The Modi Government Being Conservative Against Cryptocurrencies?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Happy Children's Day!

Happy Children's Day!

Advertisement

More from Business

Why Is The Modi Government Being Conservative Against Cryptocurrencies?

Why Is The Modi Government Being Conservative Against Cryptocurrencies?

COP 26 Establishes India As The Leader On Climate Change Talks, While The Richer Nations Remained Non-Committal As Ever

COP 26 Establishes India As The Leader On Climate Change Talks, While The Richer Nations Remained Non-Committal As Ever

Buy Or Sell? How Global Fund Managers’ Extreme Views On Indian Equities Are Confusing Investors

Buy Or Sell? How Global Fund Managers’ Extreme Views On Indian Equities Are Confusing Investors

Punjab Sees Biggest Reduction In Petrol Price, Ladakh On Diesel

Punjab Sees Biggest Reduction In Petrol Price, Ladakh On Diesel

Read More from Outlook

Delhi Air Quality Will Continue To Remain Bad In Coming Winters: 5 Key Reasons

Delhi Air Quality Will Continue To Remain Bad In Coming Winters: 5 Key Reasons

Sharmila Bhowmick / Centre For Science and Environment (CSE) tells Outlook, unless the government builds infrastructure, winter pollution issue in Delhi will remain a constant, annual problem.

Startup Army Is Airborne: A Range Of Solutions To Beat Toxic Air

Startup Army Is Airborne: A Range Of Solutions To Beat Toxic Air

Jyotika Sood / Many Indian startups have been looking for personalised solutions to cope with air pollution in the past five years.

T20 World Cup Final: Marsh Reminds Of Brathwaite

T20 World Cup Final: Marsh Reminds Of Brathwaite

Outlook Web Bureau / Mitchell Marsh (77 not out off 50 balls) anchored Australia to their maiden ICC men's T20 World Cup title in Dubai against New Zealand.

How Srinagar Joined The Global List Of 49 Creative Cities Network

How Srinagar Joined The Global List Of 49 Creative Cities Network

Naseer Ganai / The INTACH dossier, the copy of which is with Outlook, reads, Kashmiri Craftspeople owe much in their artistic proclivity to the 14th-15th c. period of royal patronage in Kashmir.

Advertisement