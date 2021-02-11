Sensex Jumps Over 100 Points; Nifty Tests 15,150

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 100 points in opening trade on Thursday largely tracking gains in index-heavyweight Reliance Industries and a positive trend in global markets.

After opening on a negative note, the 30-share BSE index reversed all losses to trade 133.94 points or 0.26 per cent higher at 51,175.45.

In a similar movement, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 41.55 points or 0.28 per cent to 15,148.05.

Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and SBI were among the top gainers in the Sensex pack, rising up to 2 per cent.

On the other hand, Titan, HDFC, Infosys, ONGC, ITC, Maruti and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 19.69 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 51,309.39, and Nifty slipped 2.80 points or 0.02 per cent to 15,106.50.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,786.97 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data.

On the global front, US equities ended mixed with Dow Jones scaling at new highs.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.63 per cent lower at USD 61.08 per barrel.

