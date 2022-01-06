Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
Sensex Falls Over 600 Points, Nifty Below 17,750 On Weak Global Cues

Investors were seen booking profits after a strong four-day rally in which both the benchmarks- Sensex and Nifty climbed more than 4% each.

outlookindia.com
2022-01-06T09:29:29+05:30
Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 9:29 am

The Indian equity benchmarks staged a gap down opening on Thursday on weak global cues ahead of weekly expiry of index futures and option contracts due later in the day. Infosys, Reliance Industries, HDFC twins, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top drags on the Sensex, data from BSE showed.

As of 9:18 am, the Sensex was down 622 points at 59,600 and Nifty 50 index fell 183 points to 17,742.

Overnight, US stocks slid and Treasury yields jumped on Wednesday after meeting minutes released by the Federal Reserve indicated that it might not only raise interest rates sooner than expected but could also reduce its overall asset holdings to tame high inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 392.54 points, or 1.07 per cent, to 36,407.11; the S&P 500 lost 92.96 points, or 1.94 per cent, to 4,700.58; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 522.54 points, or 3.34 per cent, to 15,100.17 -- led downward by shares of technology titans Apple Inc, Google parent Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com, Meta Platforms and Microsoft Corp, news agency Reuters reported.

Back home, investors were seen booking profits after a strong four-day rally in which both the benchmarks- Sensex and Nifty climbed more than 4 per cent each, analysts said.

