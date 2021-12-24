Advertisement
Friday, Dec 24, 2021
Sensex Falls Over 400 Points, Nifty Below 17,000; Banking, Auto, Realty Shares Worst Hit

Selling pressure was broad-based as all the 15 sector gauges, barring the index of IT shares, were trading lower led by the Nifty PSU Bank index's over 2 per cent fall.

2021-12-24T11:51:45+05:30
Published: 24 Dec 2021, Updated: 24 Dec 2021 11:51 am

The Indian equity benchmarks extended losses on Friday as investors booked profits after three days of gains. Idex heavyweights like HDFC, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro and State Bank of India were among the top drags on the Sensex. The Sensex fell as much as 502 points and Nifty 50 index dropped below its important psychological level of 17,000 to touch an intraday low of 16,910.

As o 11:34 am, the Sensex was down 432 points at 56,883 and Nifty 50 index fell 139 points to 16,933.

Overnight, the S&P 500 notched a record-high close on Thursday, with oil prices also rising, as investors and traders were optimistic about positive economic data and discounted the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the economy, even as COVID-19 case counts soar.

Stocks rose broadly on the last trading day of the week ahead of a long Christmas weekend in the United States, after data showing consumer spending rose 0.6 per cent last month. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits held below pre-pandemic levels last week, helping add to the gains, news agency Reuters reported.

Back home, selling pressure was broad-based as all the 15 sector gauges, barring the index of IT shares, were trading lower led by the Nifty PSU Bank index's over 2 per cent fall. Nifty Bank, Auto, Financial Services, Media, Metal, Pharma, Private Bank, Realty, Healthcare and Oil & Gas indices also fell around 1 per cent each.

Mid- and small-cap shares were also facing selling pressure as Nifty Midcap 100 index declined 1.2 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index fell 0.7 per cent.

Data Patterns shares made a blockbuster stock market debut on Friday. The stock opened for trading at Rs 856 on the National Stock Exchange, marking an upside of 46 per cent from its issue price of Rs 585 per share. On the BSE, Data Patterns shares opened for trading at Rs 864, up 48 per cent from its IPO price.

Shares of L&T Finance Holdings slumped as much as 7 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 76.85 after it sold its entire stake in its wholly owned subsidiary L&T Investment Management Limited, the investment manager of L&T Mutual Fund to HSBC Asset Management (India) Private Limited for an aggregate consideration of $425 million.

Grasim Industries was top Nifty loser, the stock fell 3 per cent to Rs 1,608. Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC, ONGC, Adani Ports, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, UPL, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharat Petroleum also fell between 1.5-2 per cent.

On the flipside, SBI Life, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, ITC, Nestle India, Asian Paints and Infosys were among the notable gainers.

The overall market breadth was negative as 1,843 shares were declining while 1,313 were advancing on the BSE.

Abhishek Vasudev
