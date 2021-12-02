Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sensex Ends 777 Points Higher. HDFC, PowerGrid Among Top Gainers

HDFC emerged as the top performer on the Sensex followed by PowerGrid, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and Bajaj Auto.

Sensex Ends 777 Points Higher. HDFC, PowerGrid Among Top Gainers

Trending

Sensex Ends 777 Points Higher. HDFC, PowerGrid Among Top Gainers
outlookindia.com
2021-12-02T18:33:42+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 6:33 pm

BSE Sensex continued its rising momentum for the second consecutive day on Thursday helped by across-the-board buying despite largely negative cues from global peers amid concerns over the Omicron strain of the coronavirus. 

The 30-share Sensex opened positive and closed 776.50 points or 1.35 per cent higher at 58,461.29. The NSE Nifty soared 234.75 points or 1.37 per cent to close at 17,401.65. 

HDFC emerged as the top performer on Sensex. It closed 3.92 per cent higher at Rs 2,809.15. HDFC was followed by PowerGrid, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and Bajaj Auto. 

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and UltraTech Cement closed in the red. 

Analysts told PTI that despite weaker sentiment in international markets, domestic indices rose because of gains in IT, financials and metal stocks. This was further backed by strong macroeconomic data. Further, the U.S. Fed's remarks indicating a tapering and interest rate hike coupled with the first confirmed case of the Omicron variant in the U.S. triggered a fresh global sell-off. 

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

India's GDP grew 8.4 per cent in the July-September quarter, as per the latest data by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation revealed on Tuesday evening. The economy which is heading back to normalcy benefitted from easing Covid-related restrictions following the second wave of coronavirus disease. 

GST collections in November surpassed the Rs 1.30 lakh crore mark for the second consecutive month. This is the second-highest collection since the implementation of the taxation regime. 

All sectoral indices ended on a positive note, with BSE utilities, power, IT,  tech, oil and gas, metal and finance indices advancing as much as 2.21 per cent.

Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices jumped up to 1.12 per cent.

Wall Street led global markets lower after the US reported its first case of the Omicron variant as more countries imposed travel restrictions.

In Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Tokyo closed with losses, while Hong Kong and Seoul rose.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with losses in the afternoon session.

International oil benchmark Brent crude rose 2.41 per cent to USD 70.53 per barrel.

In a separate development, the rupee fell 9 paise to close at 75.00 against the dollar as investors were worried about Omicron's impact on the economy. 

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,765.84 crore, as per exchange data.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Sensex Nifty Omicron Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE rupee Rupee vs Dollar Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Bitcoin, Ethereum Plunge Up To 16%, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Follow Suit

Bitcoin, Ethereum Plunge Up To 16%, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Follow Suit

IGL Increases Price Of CNG In Delhi, Haryana And Rajasthan

Sensex May Touch 100,000 Mark In Five Years, says Ashutosh Bishnoi

Government Considering Widening Taxation Laws To Include Crypto Gains: Report

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Undertakes Restructuring Of Senior Leadership

Indian bankers Have Been Short-Sighted On Payments Business: Uday Kotak

Ten Major Sustainability Trends To Watch Out For In 2022

Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall Over 5%, Meme Coins Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Also In The Red

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel's Ten-wicket Haul Highlight Of Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel's Ten-wicket Haul Highlight Of Day 2

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Review: This 2-in-1 Laptop Comes At A Hefty Cost

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Review: This 2-in-1 Laptop Comes At A Hefty Cost

Omicron Threat: Why You Should Review Your Health Insurance Plan

Omicron Threat: Why You Should Review Your Health Insurance Plan

Maximum Number Of Mutual Fund Investors Earn Less Than Rs 5 lakh. What’s The Secret?

Maximum Number Of Mutual Fund Investors Earn Less Than Rs 5 lakh. What’s The Secret?

What Indian Business Tycoons Have To Say About Cryptocurrencies

What Indian Business Tycoons Have To Say About Cryptocurrencies

Read More from Outlook

Five Points On How Taliban Wants To Define Marriage For Women

Five Points On How Taliban Wants To Define Marriage For Women

Seema Guha / Taliban government's revised version of women’s rights decree largely emphasizes on marriage and re-marriage which predictably is in accordance with the Sharia law.

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Naseer A Ganai / Alleging abuse of anti-terror laws, the United Nations and international human rights bodies seek release of rights activist Khurram Parvez and inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter.

2nd Test, Day 2: IND Take 332-Run Lead After Dismissing NZ For 62

2nd Test, Day 2: IND Take 332-Run Lead After Dismissing NZ For 62

Koushik Paul / On Ajaz Patel's record-breaking day, India dismissed New Zealand for 62 runs, then took a 332-run lead. Catch Day 2 highlights.

Omicron Severity Is Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Omicron Severity Is Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Will the Omicron variant drive the Covid-19 third wave in India? The Union Health Ministry says the chances are very low.

Advertisement