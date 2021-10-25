Advertisement
Monday, Oct 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sensex Drops Over 100 Points In Early Trade. Asian Paints Top Loser, Followed By HCL Tech, Induslnd Bank, More

Asian Paints was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 3 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank and Bajaj Auto.

Sensex Drops Over 100 Points In Early Trade. Asian Paints Top Loser, Followed By HCL Tech, Induslnd Bank, More

Trending

Sensex Drops Over 100 Points In Early Trade. Asian Paints Top Loser, Followed By HCL Tech, Induslnd Bank, More
outlookindia.com
2021-10-25T10:22:35+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 25 Oct 2021, Updated: 25 Oct 2021 10:22 am

Equity benchmark Sensex opened on a choppy note on Monday and dropped over 100 points tracking losses in index majors Infosys, HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank, despite a largely positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share index opened on a positive note but soon pared the gains and was trading 114.93 points or 0.19 per cent lower at 60,706.69 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty declined 58.55 points or 0.32 per cent to 18,056.35.

Asian Paints was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 3 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank and Bajaj Auto.

On the other hand, ICICI Bank zoomed 8 per cent on strong earnings. Axis Bank, M&M and NTPC were among the other gainers.

In the previous session, the 30-share index fell 101.88 points or 0.17 per cent to 60,821.62, and broader NSE Nifty shed 63.20 points or 0.35 per cent to close at 18,114.90.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,697.70 crore on Friday, as per exchange data.

Domestic equities look to be muted as of now, said Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

“High input costs have adversely impacted margins and profitability of select consumer and manufacturing companies despite the steady volume and sales growth,” he said.

“This essentially raises concerns about the sustainability of earnings rebound in subsequent quarters, which has weighed on sentiments. However, despite that overall performance so far has been good with the sharp growth in revenue aiding double-digit growth in earnings," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Asian Paints Indusland Bank HDFC Bank Kotak Bank ICICI Bank Axis Bank Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE HCL Tech Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

After PNB, Vodafone, Now Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) and Indiabulls Housing Finance Is Under F&O Ban On NSE Today

After PNB, Vodafone, Now Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) and Indiabulls Housing Finance Is Under F&O Ban On NSE Today

Fintech Firm Clear Bags $75 Million In Series C funding Round Led By Kora Capital

This Is How You Can Use Financial Planning Calculator To Manage Your Budget

Stocks In Focus Today: Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, More

Stock Market Forecast This Week: Benchmark Indices May Face Volatility. Know What Experts Are Saying

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) Pull Out Rs 3,825 Crore In October So Far. Check What Analysts Are Saying

Sovereign Gold Bonds Scheme To Open On October 25. Should You Buy?

Market Valuation Of Five Of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Plunges By Over Rs 1.42 Lakh Crore. HUL, RIL Most Hit

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from Business

PLI Scheme: Panasonic India Plans To Spend Rs 300 Crore To Enhance Manufacturing

PLI Scheme: Panasonic India Plans To Spend Rs 300 Crore To Enhance Manufacturing

Q2 Earnings: Orient Electric Profit Rises At Rs 35 Crore, MCX Profit Down 44 Per Cent, More

Q2 Earnings: Orient Electric Profit Rises At Rs 35 Crore, MCX Profit Down 44 Per Cent, More

Sri Lanka Seeks $500 Million Loan From India For Fuel Purchases Amid Forex crisis

Sri Lanka Seeks $500 Million Loan From India For Fuel Purchases Amid Forex crisis

PhonePe Pulls Pulls Back Petition Against BharatPe, Will File Fresh Suit

PhonePe Pulls Pulls Back Petition Against BharatPe, Will File Fresh Suit

Read More from Outlook

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Haima Deshpande / Intertwining threads connect the business in illegal drugs with the city’s high and mighty.

Cruise Drugs Case: Video Shows Hotelier Kunal Jani Inside NCB Office While Aryan Khan Was Arrested

Cruise Drugs Case: Video Shows Hotelier Kunal Jani Inside NCB Office While Aryan Khan Was Arrested

Outlook Web Desk / Aryan Khan, who is currently lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, was arrested on October 2 on a cruise in connection to the possession of illegal drugs.

OUTLOOK EXCLUSIVE: New York Yankees Investors Keen To Buy An IPL Team

OUTLOOK EXCLUSIVE: New York Yankees Investors Keen To Buy An IPL Team

Soumitra Bose / The owners of the two new IPL teams will be named by the BCCI on Monday in Dubai. Three foreign entities, including Manchester United, are in the fray.

Love, Longing And Shah Rukh: Growing Up With DDLJ In The Time Of Mandal And Kamandal

Love, Longing And Shah Rukh: Growing Up With DDLJ In The Time Of Mandal And Kamandal

Chinki Sinha / Shah Rukh Khan called himself a peddler of love. That’s better than the pitches selling religion. Love is all we need now.

Advertisement