June 29, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Business  »  Sensex Drops 186 Points On Profit-Booking; Nifty Ends Below 15,800

Sensex Drops 186 Points On Profit-Booking; Nifty Ends Below 15,800

PowerGrid, HUL, NTPC, Dr Reddy’s and Nestle India were among the gainers while ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and Infosys tracked losses by the decline

PTI 29 June 2021, Last Updated at 4:41 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Sensex Drops 186 Points On Profit-Booking; Nifty Ends Below 15,800
The 30-share BSE index ended 185.93 points while the broader NSE Nifty tumbled 66.25 points
PTI
Sensex Drops 186 Points On Profit-Booking; Nifty Ends Below 15,800
outlookindia.com
2021-06-29T16:41:17+05:30
Also read

Equity benchmark Sensex declined 186 points on Tuesday, tracking losses in ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and Infosys as investors booked profits at higher levels.

The 30-share BSE index ended 185.93 points or 0.35 per cent lower at 52,549.66. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty tumbled 66.25 points or 0.42 per cent to 15,748.45.

Kotak Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra and Mahindra, SBI and Axis Bank.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, HUL, NTPC, Dr Reddy’s and Nestle India were among the gainers.

According to Binod Modi, Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities, domestic equities extended losses as profit-booking in financials, auto and metals dragged benchmark indices down. Weak cues from global markets also weighed on sentiments, he said.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended with losses.

Stock exchanges in Europe were, however, trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.27 per cent lower at USD 73.94 per barrel.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Rupee Falls 7 Paise To 74.26 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Binod Modi Mumbai Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE Nifty ICICI Bank Infosys Trade Business

More from Business

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos