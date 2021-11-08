Sensex Drops 100 Points On Monday, IndusInd Worst Hit

Sensex dropped 100 points in early trade on Monday tracking losses in index majors such as Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank and HDFC as Asian markets registered a negative trend. Nifty too fell 25.80 points or 0.14 per cent to 17,891.

After opening on a positive note, at the time of publishing, Sensex was in negative and trading 161.57 points or 0.27 per cent lower at 59,906.05

Private lender IndusInd Bank was the top loser in the Sensex. It fell 10.6 per cent or 126.35 points. The lender admitted to having disbursed 84,000 loans without customer consent in May owing to a "technical glitch" on Thursday.

Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, M&M, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were also among the laggards.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Titan, UltraTech Cement and L&T were the gainers.

On Thursday, 30-share BSE Sensex reversed its two session-sliding streak to rise 295.70 points or 0.49 per cent to close at 60,067.62 while the Nifty 50 index rose 87.60 points or 0.49 per cent to close at 17.916.80 on Muhurat day trade.

In the previous session on Thursday, special Muhurat trading was conducted to mark the beginning of Hindu Samvat year 2078.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with losses in mid-session deals, while Shanghai was positive.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 1.04 per cent to $83.59/barrel.

(With inputs from PTI)