Sensex Down By 192 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Slips Below 15,850

Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled over 192 points in early trade on Monday, tracking losses in index majors HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries amid unabated foreign fund outflows.

After slipping over 192.17 points lower, the 30-share BSE index pared some of its losses to trade 54.98 points or 0.10 percent lower at 52,920.82 in initial deals, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 11.55 points or 0.07 percent to 15,844.50.

Axis Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding more than 1 percent, followed by Maruti, SBI, HDFC, and ICICI Bank. Reliance was trading 0.41 percent lower.

On the other hand, ITC, Titan, Infosys, Sun Pharma, NTPC, and Tata Steel were among the gainers.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 138.59 points or 0.26 percent higher at 52,975.80, and Nifty advanced 32 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 15,856.0.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 163.31 crore on Friday, as per provisional exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul, and Hong Kong were in the red, while Tokyo was trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.51 percent to USD 73.72 per barrel.

