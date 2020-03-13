Sensex, Nifty Recover As Trading Resumes After 45-min Halt

Domestic stock trading on Friday resumed after a 45-minute halt, with equity benchmark Sensex recovering slightly to settle at 31,176.67. In early trade, sensex crashed over 3,000 points to fall below the 30,000 mark. The broader Nifty index also recovered from a 950 point fall to settle around 9,250 level.

Stock exchanges paused trading for 45 minutes after both indices plunged over 10 per cent, hitting their lower circuit limits, within the first 15 minutes of opening of the session.

Continuing its downward spiral, domestic BSE Sensex was trading 3,380.59 points, down 10.31 per cent at 29,397.55. It hit an intra-day low of 29,388.97, falling up to 3,389.17 points.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty cracked 1,036.20 points, or 10.80 per cent in the opening sesson.

Tech Mahindra was the top loser on Sensex, cracking up to 15 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, Kotak Bank and TCS.

The rupee slipped 16 paise to 74.44 against US dollar in early trade as coronavirus panic worsens.